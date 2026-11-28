Matvei Michkov has been in the spotlight in the National Hockey League in recent weeks.

The young Russian player for the Philadelphia Flyers has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons over the past few weeks, whether it's a heated argument with a teammate or an alleged trade request.

In short, there's a lot of negativity surrounding Michkov, and it took on a whole new level yesterday when the Flyers benched Michkov for their game due to a physical altercation with his teammate Porter Martone.

Michkov was reportedly the aggressor in the altercation, prompting the Flyers to suspend him for one game.

The Flyers stated that they would move on and let Michkov play on Saturday, but the entire NHL clearly hasn't forgotten this latest controversy surrounding the Flyers' #39.

In fact, Michkov seems to have a very bad reputation throughout the league, and veteran Brad Marchand confirmed this last night.

Marchand called out Michkov in the comments section of a PuckEmpire Instagram post about Rick Tocchet.

Future Hall of Famer Brad Marchand weighs in on the Matvei Michkov situation in Philly 👀 Marchand has played with current Flyers players like Travis Konecny, Daniel Vladar, Noel Acciari, and Jack Studnicka. https://t.co/SFTOC6061Q — PuckEmpire (@puckempire) November 28, 2026

Marchand claimed that Michkov had a reputation for being the worst teammate in the league, adding that no one wants him, whether in Philadelphia or elsewhere.

Those are some very harsh words, and Marchand actually retracted his comment a few hours later, but the facts remain the same: a seasoned veteran has publicly exposed young Michkov's reputation.

We already suspected as much, but hearing Marchand say this—especially since he knows some of the Flyers' players well, having played with them before (Travis Konecny, Dan Vladar, Noel Acciari, and Jack Studnicka)—speaks volumes.

Word is spreading among NHL players, and it's clear that this will seriously hurt the Flyers if they ever decide to trade Michkov.

And let's just say that if the situation between Michkov and Martone isn't resolved—and the two end up hating each other—the Flyers will have no choice but to choose between their two young potential superstars.

So all of this remains to be seen.

In Brief

– A very interesting first professional game for Bryce Pickford.

Bryce Pickford scored the game-winning goal in his first AHL game. Some game notes: ▶️Great shot—he hasn't lost anything in that department.

▶️Great first pass; solid on breakouts.

▶️Won the majority of loose-puck battles.

▶️Defense in front of the net still needs work.

▶️Hockey IQ: Knows when to jump into the play. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) November 28, 2026

– Brayden Klimpke : watch out for this Montreal Canadiens prospect. [RG Média]

– Will Connor Hellebuyck face his former team this time around?