After a day off on Thursday across the National Hockey League, the action returned yesterday with 15 games on the schedule throughout the day.

That meant 30 teams were in the spotlight, treating us to plenty of highlights.

Here's a recap.

1. Two magnificent goals by Cole Hutson

The Washington Capitals are having a rather difficult season so far, despite the strong roster they have on paper with all the additions they made this summer.

Things haven't quite clicked yet in the nation's capital, as evidenced by last night's 3–2 loss to the Florida Panthers.

Fortunately, there are still some positives to take away from this season, particularly the performances of Cole Hutson, who is playing excellent hockey.

In fact, he scored both of the Caps' goals last night in the loss—two goals that truly showcase the breadth of talent possessed by Lane's younger brother.

Cole Hutson has his SEVENTH goal of the season!!!! 😱🚨 https://t.co/4V2uk3osfg — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 27, 2026

COLE HUTSON CONTINUES TO AMAZE US 👏 https://t.co/50yyGIFxWi — NHL (@NHL) November 27, 2026

The 20-year-old defenseman really has an excellent shot, which explains why he already has eight goals this season, giving him 18 points in 23 games total.

In short, the young defenseman is impressive and really reminds us of Lane Hutson.

It's worth noting that Alex Ovechkin recorded the lowest ice time of his career in a game where he wasn't injured or ejected.

Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin played the lowest ice time of his career last night in a game where he wasn't injured or ejected, topping the previous low by over 3 minutes. May 3, 2021 – 0:39 – Lower-body injury

Nov. 30, 2009 – 3:08 – Ejected for kneeing

Mar. 14, 2010 – 4:50 – Ejected for boarding

Nov. 1, 2009 – 7:43 – Ejected for boarding

Nov. 27, 2026 – 7:50 – Slowing down

Dec. 12, 2006 – 9:33 – Ejected for fighting

Oct. 29, 2026 – 10:56 – Slowing down #ALLCAPS — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) November 28, 2026

2. Connor McDavid Already Has 60 Points

It's still November, and the world's best player has already reached a milestone that some players will never achieve in their entire careers: 60 points.

McDavid is proving once again this season why he's in a class of his own and why he's the best in the world.

Last night, #97 scored his 15th goal of the season in a 4-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken, bringing his point total to 60 in 28 games.

That's Connor McDavid's 60th point of the season. It's November. 😵‍💫 https://t.co/f5JDMme0Bi — NHL (@NHL) November 28, 2026

It's a truly impressive tally, putting McDavid on pace for 175 points over 82 games.

McDavid could have even had 61 points already, but his 16th goal of the season was disallowed—in what is seriously one of the worst, if not the worst, officiating calls of the season.

Connor McDavid has a goal WAVED OFF due to an interference penalty on Leon Draisaitl 🧐 An early contender for the worst call of the season 😬 https://t.co/GncyLVfSla — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 28, 2026

The goal was disallowed due to an interference penalty called on Leon Draisaitl…

3. He scores his first two career goals in one minute

The Anaheim Ducks are a promising young team with plenty of talent, already making their mark in the National Hockey League in several areas.

Cutter Gauthier, Leo Carlsson, and Beckett Sennecke immediately come to mind, but the list goes on, and there are new young players on the horizon.

One of them arrived not long ago and made his mark very quickly.

In fact, defenseman Stian Solberg, selected 23rd overall in the 2024 draft by the Ducks, scored his first two NHL goals last night just over a minute apart.

Stian Solberg absolutely ripped that puck for his first NHL goal! 🚀 Rookie Firsts presented by @DrinkBODYARMOR https://t.co/lZAJWxYcVH — NHL (@NHL) November 27, 2026

🚨 Solberg X 2 🚨 The Viking is on 🔥

We lead 2-0! https://t.co/4tRcFLepJE — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) November 27, 2026

The 20-year-old Norwegian defenseman has a bright future ahead of him, and he proved it last night in the Ducks' 5-3 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

4. The Sens Take Down the Lightning

We were treated to a battle at the top of the Atlantic Division last night, as the Tampa Bay Lightning hosted the surprising Ottawa Senators.

Both teams were tied for first place in the Montreal Canadiens' division heading into last night's game, setting the stage for a great matchup.

And that's exactly what we got—though it was a one-sided affair, as the Senators crushed the Lightning on their home ice by a score of 6–2.

The Sens built a 6–0 lead in the game, completely dominating Jon Cooper's squad from start to finish, which now puts Ottawa alone at the top of the Atlantic Division with 37 points in 27 games.

Tim Stützle stood out with two goals; he's having a great season with 33 points—including 15 goals—in 27 games.

Tim Stützle scores his second of the game🔥 #NHL https://t.co/hp5aGXse9X — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 27, 2026

5. Karel Vejmelka Receives a Death Threat in the Middle of a Game

What? Excuse me? A death threat?

Yes, the poor Utah Mammoth goaltender received a death threat from a fan last night during a 6-5 overtime win against the Nashville Predators.

A Preds fan didn't hold back right before overtime, trying to rattle the Mammoth goaltender.

Here's the clip.

Vejmelka got the last laugh, but this is still hilarious 😂 — Jake (@UfkoSZN) November 28, 2026

Honestly, it's hilarious to see a little boy get so intense and comfortable when facing an opposing player.

The clip went viral on social media.

Overtime

– Here are all the results from yesterday.

– Here are yesterday's top scorers.

– On the schedule today in the NHL: 13 games.