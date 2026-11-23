It's about time Ivan Demidov returned to action. But medical updates on him are few and far between…

Tonight, before the Canadiens' game, Kent Hughes spoke with Renaud Lavoie about his talented player. And he told TVA Sports viewers that the Russian won't be making the next road trip.

As a reminder, tomorrow the team heads west for a three-game road trip.

Kent Hughes confirms to TVA Sports that Demidov is nearing a return, but that he won't be making the next road trip. — Vincent Duquette (@VincentDuquette) November 23, 2026

At some point, Demidov will need to skate with the rest of the team to be ready to return to action. But until then, we can only wait for the next update on the player who, officially, is nearing a return.

And judging by the GM's comments, it seems the update won't come in the next few days, considering that the forward will remain in Quebec while the team is out West for about a week.

But when Demidov does return, he'll be in for a treat.

After all, it makes perfect sense to believe he'll have the chance to play with Larkin once he's ready to take the ice for a regular-season game.

Tonight, Larkin will play with Alex Newhook and Alexandre Texier. As we know, the Frenchman doesn't have a guaranteed spot in the top six in the medium term—that could be Demidov's spot when he returns.

Kent Hughes also told Renaud Lavoie that Demidov was happy to see such a player arrive in town.

“We just went out and got you a center”: Kent Hughes' message to Demidov👀 https://t.co/SP36ffaub1 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 24, 2026

No. 93 was already eager to get back on the ice. But we can all agree that, given the circumstances, he must really be itching to get back out there and must be even more eager to return.

To be continued.

In a Nutshell

– That's a good one.

Breaking News: After the national anthem, Dylan Larkin asked to be traded out of Montreal #GoHabsGo — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 24, 2026

– That makes sense.

No booing of the American anthem tonight at the Bell Center #GoHabsGo — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) November 24, 2026

– Well done.

Congrats Bogdan! Best wishes for the future! https://t.co/wdrJjTfT1M — Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) November 23, 2026

– Interesting.

Jeff Gorton – OverDrive – Larkin & #GoHabsGo | I mean, I know everyone thinks he had his list or whatever, but you know, we were pretty consistently working with the agent and Detroit, and I'd say for the last month or so, we always had a feeling he'd come to Montreal if we could strike a deal. It probably didn't hurt that we were chanting, “We want Larkin,” when he came to town. – 11/23 #LGRW #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 23, 2026

– The Wild wanted Dylan Larkin.