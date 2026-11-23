« How did Canadiens fans welcome Dylan Larkin? » you ask.

Right at the start of his first game at the Bell Centre, the new Canadiens player was greeted with a warm round of applause from the fans as soon as the game against the Kings began.

Instead of saying they want Larkin, the fans emphasized that they've got Larkin. A clever nod, of course, to what had been chanted on October 10.

The fans (already) love their new center. What a standing ovation for Dylan Larkin when he was introduced in the starting lineup! @DLCoulisses https://t.co/2lyc2Nayky — Raphael Simard (@raphael_simard_) November 24, 2026

Details to come…