Last summer, Dylan Larkin asked the Red Wings to trade him. The forward, who was clearly fed up with missing the playoffs year after year in Detroit, wanted to leave to join a better team.

This put Steve Yzerman, then GM of the Red Wings, in a tough spot. He had to find a way to trade his captain… and he ultimately stepped down in July, before he even managed to trade Larkin.

In the end, it was his (interim) successor, Shawn Horcoff, who resolved the issue.

But when you look at it, you realize that this isn't actually the first time a similar situation has occurred: in 2014, Yzerman also had to deal with the frustration of one of his star players who wanted to leave.

And the player in question was… Martin St. Louis, who just happens to be Larkin's new head coach.

In 2014, Martin St. Louis requested a trade away from the Lightning after a falling out with GM Steve Yzerman 12 years later, he'll be coaching Dylan Larkin, who had a falling out with Yzerman and requested a trade Seems uniquely qualified to relate to and handle this situation — Jon Still (@Imstilljon) November 23, 2026

So it stands to reason that St. Louis, who went through a situation similar to Larkin's a dozen years ago, is in a better position than anyone else to understand him.

Is that (among other reasons) why MSL came to the defense of his new protégé this morning? After all, he insisted that he found it “harsh” to call Larkin a “coward.”

St. Louis on the narrative that Larkin “quit” on the Red Wings: “I think it's harsh to say that he quit on his team. We only know what we think we know. So I'm not going to worry about that. From what I hear from him, he's a terrific player, but he's got some leadership in him, too. So that's exciting.” #Habs — Kenzie Lalonde (@KenzieTSN) November 23, 2026

We know that, in the end, even Horcoff's arrival wasn't enough to mend the broken ties between Larkin and the Red Wings. But for both St. Louis and Larkin, decisions made by Yzerman led to their respective trade requests.

It's often been noted how St. Louis's experience allows him to put himself in the shoes of many of his players (regardless of their situation): Larkin's case is another good example.

In a Nutshell

– Hey, guys!

Dylan Larkin & Cole Caufield are in the building https://t.co/cHMYIjQHE2 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 23, 2026

– Kyle Dubas wants to move quickly before he faces competition to make a trade.

Elliotte Friedman – FAN Hockey Show – #LetsGoPens | And I think the thing about Dubas is that he sees—for example—that if things keep going this way in Toronto, they're going to have a bunch of players on the market. Vancouver is a team that has already made a move. There are going to be a bunch of teams out there thinking, “Okay, we want to start putting some players on the market.” And I think Dubas sees that, and his preference is: let's get it done now. – 11/23 #Leafs #Canucks #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 23, 2026

– Interesting.