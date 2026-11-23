Last night, Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton completed their biggest trade since taking the helm of the Canadiens. The club offered a hefty package to the Red Wings to acquire Dylan Larkin.

Larkin, who will fill the gaping hole at center on the Canadiens' second line, was acquired in exchange for Michael Hage, Kirby Dach, Samuel Montembeault, two first-round picks, a second-round pick, and a fourth-round pick. The Habs also acquired a second-round pick and a third-round pick as part of the deal.

And that means tonight, Larkin will play… in a Canadiens uniform.

Welcome to Montreal, Dylan Welcome to Montreal, Dylan #GoHabsGo https://t.co/8J0t9StRUo — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 23, 2026

In the eyes of many, it's mainly Hage and the two first-round picks that are the big pieces of the trade. It's a substantial price, to be sure… but we have to consider the fact that the Canadiens, right now, shouldn't be too attached to their first-round picks.

Over the next few years, the team is likely to be good enough that those picks will come late in the draft. And they represent the team's best bargaining chip to improve now without cutting into its current roster.

Do you think Julien Brisebois regrets trading away a whole Costco's worth of first-round picks? He's won two Stanley Cups. Teams in their window of opportunity need to make this kind of very aggressive trade to break away from the pack. Suzuki's prime is right now. That's exactly what Marc Bergevin is criticized for not doing—failing to capitalize on Price's best years. — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) November 23, 2026

We know that during the Marc Bergevin era, the Canadiens jealously guarded their first-round picks. This, in particular, meant the club had an incredibly hard time acquiring reinforcements to help the team, which was led by the excellence of Carey Price.

Price was never sufficiently supported… largely because the club didn't want to give up its draft picks.

The Canadiens, at this point, are no longer operating under the mindset that they must win every trade by getting the best possible value. They need to be willing to overpay and trade away future assets for reinforcements that will help the current core, just as they did last night. It's not some 15-year-old who would've been drafted in 2029 who would've helped the current team, you know.

In the last 18 months, the Habs have traded two first-round picks for Noah Dobson, and they've traded two more for Dylan Larkin. After years of trading players for draft picks, the emergence of the current core means he now has to stop being afraid to trade picks if it can help him win right now.

If the team wins a Stanley Cup with Larkin (and Dobson), the successes of Hage in Detroit or Eklund in New York won't really matter, you know.

In a Nutshell

– Hehe.

“Wait, so there's two of you?” – Dylan Larkin to Florian Xhekaj, probably https://t.co/5tlF7fyyvx — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 23, 2026

– Is Chris Yzerman here for the Dylan Lark—ah, never mind.

Scouts at the Bell Centre tonight, although Hughes may be taking a little break right now #GoHabsGo https://t.co/uPhi88SQYC — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) November 23, 2026

– Note this.