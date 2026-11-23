Are you satisfied with the acquisition of Dylan Larkin?

The Canadiens have landed a (top-tier) player, and that's all that matters to me here.

But I understand that there may be some doubts about him—he asked to be traded even though he was the captain of his former team. It's normal for some people to be skeptical about all this (and that's okay, too).

Except there's one aspect that needs to be discussed: will the level of pressure in Montreal bother a guy like Larkin?

Because in Sid Seixeiro's view, that could very well happen. And he made his case (on the Sick Podcast) with an argument that holds water:

“If he thought there was too much pressure in Detroit, what's it going to be like in Montreal?” — Sid Seixeiro

Will Dylan Larkin be able to handle the pressure in Montreal? @Sid_Seixeiro is worried… #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro @BWildeMTL https://t.co/pBz4kDGUCC — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) November 23, 2026

I can understand where this is coming from. But what bothers me about all this is the fact that Larkin never actually said that himself.

He never mentioned that he was under too much pressure in Detroit. And he never talked about that either…

I get the impression the guy was just sick and tired of losing. He's only played five playoff games since the start of his career, and that's not entirely his fault: the Wings have had mediocre teams in recent years, and Larkin couldn't do it all on his own out on the ice.

Sure, there's going to be pressure, and there's definitely going to be high expectations for the veteran in Montreal. But here's the thing: Larkin isn't the only star player on the Canadiens. The pressure is also shared by Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, Ivan Demidov, Lane Hutson, Noah Dobson, Jakub Dobes, Jacob Fowler…

Larkin won't have to handle all of this alone. And that's what gives me hope.

In a Nutshell

– Yes.

The Canadiens jersey looks good on Dylan Larkin 👌 Dylan Larkin looks good as a Hab #GoHabsGo https://t.co/5GJTSrf3on — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 23, 2026

– And for good reason.

The Red Wings' GM is pleased with the acquisition of Michael Hage

https://t.co/jeh5wy2ibd — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 23, 2026

– Stay tuned.

Rémi Poirier is back on waivers. We hope he gets to play some games… — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) November 23, 2026

– Well.

It's time for him to be traded. https://t.co/hVwXtIfJOP https://t.co/kndZ4Ke4U6 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 23, 2026

– It was about time.