Dylan Larkin spoke with the Montreal media for the first time since his trade.

And the former Red Wings captain had a lot to say.

Here are the key takeaways from his comments today.

1. At one point, Larkin mentioned that it looked like fun to play in Montreal.

He talked about the atmosphere within the team and also mentioned Martin St. Louis's presence behind the bench. The Canadiens' head coach has a great reputation in the NHL, and Larkin just confirmed it.

Watching Larkin's press conference, one thing really stood out to me once again about the Montreal Canadiens. We've heard it time and time again from players who come to Montreal: the respect they have for Martin St-Louis, the way he communicates with his players, and the way he coaches. People often overlook how much a good coach can influence a team—not just through his impact on the players in the locker room, but also through the reputation he builds for the organization across the league and how other players perceive that team as a destination. #GoHabsGo #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 23, 2026

2. In case you missed it, it's worth noting that Larkin will wear #89 in Montreal.

He wore #71 with the Wings, but he says he has too much respect for Jake Evans—so he chose a different number without even asking Evans if he could take his.

I like that.

Why #89 for Dylan Larkin? “There are so many numbers on the rafters! I wanted to try something new, but I really didn't want to ask Jake Evans to change his number. I have way too much respect for him and what he brings to this team.” https://t.co/vjZdDRnNY3 — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) November 23, 2026

3. Obviously, Larkin's goal is to help the Canadiens win games and a Stanley Cup.

But he also wants to make his teammates better and be someone who has fun with the other players. With that mindset, I get the feeling he'll quickly be able to settle into his new environment.

4. The Canadiens are the most prestigious team in National Hockey League history, and Larkin knows this (very) well.

He said he can't wait to meet the club's legends to ask them for photos and autographs. Because, let's face it, that's bound to be pretty special.

5. The guy hasn't played since late October, but he's still watched a few Canadiens games since then.

He knows the Habs have a talented team, and that's why he's eager to be a part of it. And I like that—knowing he's done his homework by watching a few Habs games over the past few weeks.

6. We saw a huge smile on his face when he talked about his good friend, Cole Caufield. The two guys hang out regularly during the summer and often play golf together during the offseason.

And this morning at practice, it was easy to tell that the two buddies were happy to be reunited.

🎶 Reunited and it feels so good🎶

The moment #Habs Cole Caufield greeted good friend & new teammate Dylan Larkin this morning on the ice: https://t.co/VTdWQwbZQN — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) November 23, 2026

7. I'll wrap up by saying this: Dylan Larkin really made a great first impression.

He was solid in his answers, and you can tell he's a guy with his head on his shoulders. He impressed me this morning.

Overtime

I don't know if you watched the press conference, but I recommend it… and here's why: look at how proud Kent Hughes looked.

He was sitting comfortably in his chair, as if nothing in the world worried him.

And that's only natural: Kent Hughes has every reason to be proud of himself. Landing a player like Dylan Larkin—that doesn't happen every day!