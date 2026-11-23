The Canadiens introduced Dylan Larkin to the Montreal media this morning.

Naturally, one question kept coming up: Why did he ask the Red Wings for a trade, given that he'd missed several weeks of action?

The player said he didn't want to open up about the subject just yet. Will he do so in Detroit later on? Who knows.

For now, he wants to focus on adjusting to his new reality and getting back to playing hockey. We imagine he wants to take his time to do things right.

That makes sense.

The Canadiens, for their part, aren't worried about the player's attitude—he's always wanted to play in Montreal. In fact, his wife and father are Canadiens, as he's said.

So we won't be learning any more about this today. What we do know, however, is that the Canadiens definitely wanted to keep his desire to play here under the radar.

« We've known for a long time that Dylan was coming to Montreal. Trades take time. If this had become public, it would have been a distraction. » Kent Hughes said this trade had been in the works for quite some time. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) November 23, 2026

So basically, Larkin kept it simple at his press conference. He said what he needed to say and answered the basic questions well, including the one about his #89.

He didn't want to ask Jake Evans to change his number.

Why #89 for Dylan Larkin? “There are so many numbers on the rafters! I wanted to try something new, but I really didn't want to ask Jake Evans to change his number. I have way too much respect for him and what he brings to this team.” https://t.co/vjZdDRnNY3 — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) November 23, 2026

Details to come…