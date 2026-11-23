There you go.

Dylan Larkin has arrived in town. The former Red Wings player is starting a new chapter in his career, and it all began when he took to the ice at the Bell Centre.

Larkin wears #89.

Dylan Larkin is here! Dylan Larkin's here! #GoHabsGo https://t.co/IJqsEc8gXQ — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 23, 2026

That doesn't mean he'll be able to play tonight, considering the Canadiens might give him some time to adjust to his return to the NHL.

Reminder: He hasn't played in a few weeks.

That said, since the Canadiens currently have only 12 healthy forwards on the roster (including Larkin) and no one has been called up from Laval, it's unclear whether he'll play.

The guys were happy to see him. Nick Suzuki gave him a big hug.

Dylan Larkin ⬇️ https://t.co/r8vjCstSBD — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) November 23, 2026

Details to follow…