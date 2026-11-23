There's quite a bit to say about Dylan Larkin.

Obviously, since the Canadiens managed to pull off a blockbuster trade, there's plenty to analyze. It offers a lot of different angles.

I'm going to go through my notes, okay?

1. In an interview with La Poche Bleue, Pat Brisson (the agent for Michael Hage and Dylan Larkin) said that the former Red Wings captain skated a few times a week with the Michigan Wolverines, Michael Hage's team.

So the two guys have been hanging out recently. It's a small world, after all.

He also said something that stuck with me: if he thought Larkin didn't have what it takes to play in Montreal, he wouldn't have worked to make it happen.

Interesting…

2. We still have to keep in mind that Larkin went on strike to get what he wanted. If things ever end badly with the Canadiens, it shouldn't come as a surprise.

But right now, we're not there yet. The change of scenery will do him good.

3. Should the Canadiens give up on Sidney Crosby? Could the Habs, who like him, still go after him to trade someone to the wing?

It's a valid question.

4. The Canadiens have always made moves before Christmas in recent years. Alexandre Carrier and Phillip Danault arrived in town in 2024 and 2025.

This time, Kent Hughes moved faster than usual… and it's a much bigger trade.

5. The Canadiens' GM had missed his chance in the summer of 2025, at the 2026 trade deadline, and in the summer of 2026 to acquire a second-line center. Fans were asked to be patient.

It was time for him to get it right, so that Jake Evans would no longer be an option as a second-line center on a healthy roster. But the GM pulled it off.

6. Did Derek Lalonde, who knew Larkin from his time with the Red Wings, help the Canadiens? We imagine that made a difference, in some respects.

The result? A top scorer is coming to town. A guy who's scored at least 30 goals per season for the past five years in the NHL—they don't come along every day. #InALeagueOfHisOwn

At least 30 goals in the last 5 NHL seasons

Alex Ovechkin

Dylan Larkin

Leon Draisaitl

Jake Guentzel

Nathan MacKinnon

William Nylander

Kyle Connor — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) November 23, 2026

7. On his “32 Thoughts” podcast, Elliotte Friedman said that, in his opinion, the Canadiens wouldn't have been able to pull off the trade if everyone had known that Larkin wanted to come here.

That's why it was kept under wraps.

Monday morning “32 Thoughts” news, information, and analysis podcast. Links to your preferred platform, here:

https://t.co/io7Mr1QEpm Have a great week — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 23, 2026

8. He was well-regarded on Team USA. Both Auston Matthews and Bill Guerin considered him a crucial piece of the puzzle, as Renaud Lavoie said this morning on BPM Sports.

With the right support, he can really take off. That could happen here.

9. We've talked about it before, and we'll talk about it again: an American from Team USA left the United States to come play in Canada. That's no small feat.

It speaks volumes about the Canadiens' culture and their desire to win.

Larkin, who was an NHL captain on an Original Six team, undoubtedly wanted to play for the Wild. But clearly, the offer from Bill Guerin's club wasn't up to par.

The Red Wings may have wanted to bench their player, but trading him to the West instead of keeping him in the division still made more sense.

10. If Ivan Demidov returns, Dylan Larkin joins the team, Mike Matheson isn't sidelined for too long, and David Reinbacher settles in, the Habs will take it to the next level.

There are quite a few “ifs”… but these are all plausible scenarios.

Overtime

Incidentally, the Canadiens no longer have first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 because of the trade. They also gave up a second-round pick in 2027 and a fourth-round pick in 2028 for Larkin.

They've also lost their third-round pick in 2027 due to the Gleb Pugachyov trade.

That said, they have four picks from other teams for 2027. They have the Red Wings' second- and third-round picks (due to yesterday's two trades), the Knights' second-round pick (Jayden Struble trade), and the Kings' seventh-round pick.

Here's how it breaks down.