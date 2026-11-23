Canadiens fans had grown fond of Michael Hage. That's only natural.

After all, the young player has talent, and his family story was touching. But the Canadiens decided to move on from him in order to achieve their goals.

If the kid really wanted to stay with the organization, all he had to do was sign his entry-level contract in the past few months. It would have helped him, in any case. #ReadBetweenTheLines

In the end, even though Red Wings fans are happy with the trade (and rightly so, I'd say), we shouldn't underestimate the fact that the trade is a win for the Canadiens.

Frank Seravalli reports that many people in the industry believe the price paid was high, but that the Canadiens made an excellent deal. They even hit a home run.

It's fascinating to weigh public perception against industry feedback. Fan consensus is that #LGRW got a haul for Larkin. Front-office execs love the trade for #GoHabsGo: “Montreal hit a home run. Gave up a great prospect. Dumped contracts. Got back a 1C/2C signed for the long term at a great price. The draft picks are mostly a wash in terms of real value.” — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) November 23, 2026

The folks at The Athletic agree, giving the Canadiens a better grade than the Red Wings for the trade.

It's interesting to compare public sentiment with that of industry insiders. But remember this: often, the team that gets the best player wins the trade.

The rebuild is over

For years, the Canadiens have been building for the future. They've always made sure to prioritize the long-term plan, which makes sense.

Yesterday's trade marks a turning point. And it confirms that the rebuild is over.

Giving up two first-round picks and a top prospect (who was a former first-round pick), plus four other players, in exchange for Larkin and two picks sends a message.

And that's fine: the Habs had reached that point.

Note: The Canadiens' GM has already said he wouldn't trade a top prospect for a player on loan. The Canadiens aren't that far along in their rebuild.

But we're clearly in a different place now. We need to win right now, and the GM has finally managed to make a move.

Quite a move

It seems like a lot of people underestimate just how much of a top-tier center Larkin is in the NHL. He's averaged nearly a point per game for six seasons—360 points in 385 games.

And he's done that even while playing for a bad team. Just imagine what he'll do with Ivan Demidov, who turned Oliver Kapanen into a 20-goal scorer last year?

Since the 2021–2022 season, Dylan Larkin has 360 points in 385 games. Over an 82-game season, that's a pace of 76 points. 78 points over an 84-game season. Let's just say that for a second-line center, he's at the top of the list. @RDSca — Daniel Richard (@DanRichard_RDS) November 23, 2026

Since 2022, Larkin has scored about 50% more power-play goals than Cole Caufield, who is a 50-goal scorer in the National Hockey League. That's worth noting, isn't it?

Especially when you consider that the Flanelle's power play is struggling right now.

Since 2022, Larkin has scored more power-play goals (57) than McDavid, MacKinnon, Matthews, Ovechkin, or Crosby. POWER-PLAY GOALS SINCE 2022

Among current Habs players

Dylan Larkin 57

Chris Kreider 40

Cole Caufield 39

Nick Suzuki 36

Juraj Slafkovský 27 — Alexandre Pratt (@alexandrepratt) November 23, 2026

In Brief

– Note.

Watch Kent Hughes' press conference, where he'll discuss the Dylan Larkin trade, starting at 11:30 a.m. on https://t.co/ElHy0yzIAb! 🖥️ https://t.co/eEXLHEqQvT — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 23, 2026

– Ivan Demidov skated this morning.

Ivan Demidov skating early this morning. He looks very fluid on his edges while working with Adam Nicholas before practice. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) November 23, 2026

– On February 18, the Habs will be in Michigan.