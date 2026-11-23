Michael Hage's name will continue to be the talk of Montreal. After all, a prospect of that caliber leaving for another team is a big deal.

We know, however, that you have to give to get, which is one reason why Kent Hughes agreed to let the promising prospect go in exchange for an established player.

It makes sense.

But we must remember that the Red Wings wanted a lot more than what they got yesterday when negotiations with the Canadiens began.

Here's the trade that took place, for those who need a visual.

DYLAN LARKIN IS A MEMBER OF THE @CANADIENSMTL‼️ https://t.co/AWhL8SLW0v — NHL (@NHL) November 23, 2026

Basically, according to information from Eric Engels, the Red Wings were asking for a lot. They wanted Michael Hage, Alexander Zharovsky, Kaiden Guhle / Adam Engstrom, and draft picks.

That's quite a price tag.

Habs fans gasping at losing Hage—just know that when I wrote this three weeks ago for @Sportsnet, sources told me the original asking price was Hage, Zharovsky, Guhle/Engstrom, and the picks.

The sense at the time was that Larkin was getting closer to joining the team.

https://t.co/GC4YLL8cWj — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) November 23, 2026

It's important to remember, however, that this is the right thing to do. In negotiations, it's better to set a very high price to get what you want.

On the other hand, I'm convinced that Kent Hughes had a very low opening offer. Too low, at least.

Giving up their two best prospects would have been too high a price for the Canadiens to pay. Adding a key defenseman like Kaiden Guhle to that would have been outrageous.

At least, for now, the Canadiens haven't weakened their roster for 2026–2027 (only Kirby Dach is leaving the lineup… and he's being replaced by a better center), and they're still in a position to welcome Alexander Zharovsky when he's able to join the team.

Remember that the Russian could join the Canadiens once his KHL season is over. Hage was also supposed to do that, in theory, but now the Habs won't have to potentially manage two young players at the end of the season.

Time will tell if the Canadiens made the right decision.

In a Nutshell

– Hehe.

Kent HUGHES to his players this morning: “Oh, and you bunch of s@cr@m€#!s, you've got four years to win a Cup!” 🔵⚪️🔴 🏆 https://t.co/IBXmd7bf81 — Marc-André Perreault (@MA_PerreaultTVA) November 23, 2026

– Nice photo.

Ivan Demidov at an autograph signing today https://t.co/dfbZhl3u0Q — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 23, 2026

– Wow.