Dylan Larkin's trade sent shockwaves through the NHL last night.

But there were still games on the schedule for Sunday.

Let's take a look at what happened:

The @StLouisBlues became the third team this season to overcome a three-goal deficit in the final 10 minutes of regulation to win, tying the most in a single season in NHL history. #NHLStats: https://t.co/Gwp3Vw09Eh https://t.co/DMKDuYqG4N — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 23, 2026

1: Nikita Kucherov sulks after being benched by the Lightning

Well…

Last night, the Lightning hosted the Sabres at home. And things didn't go too well for Jon Cooper's team, which got blown out 6-3.

In the third period, Cooper decided to bench Nikita Kucherov because he wasn't happy with his star player's effort.

And Kuch took it badly: he sulked on the team bench, taking off his gloves and looking like he was simply… somewhere else. Yikes.



Meanwhile in Tampa, Nikita Kucherov got benched and took his gloves off 😂 https://t.co/DZxpWI0yFE — World Hockey Report (@worldhockeyrpt) November 23, 2026

He might have been frustrated about not playing, but you can't give your teammates that look as the team's leader.

Especially not when you said you were going to keep a positive attitude until the moment you left the organization…

2: What a weekend for Mailloux and Barron

Logan Mailloux is finding his niche in St. Louis.

The former Canadiens player, who tallied three points (including a goal) on Saturday night against the Devils, stood out again yesterday: Mailloux finished the game with an assist, five shots on goal, and 20:28 of ice time.

Justin Barron, who has also been on a roll lately, added an assist in the Blues' win over the Oilers.



Four points this weekend for Mailloux… and four straight games with at least one point for Barron!

St. Louis goal! Scored by Philip Broberg with 09:33 left in the 3rd. Assisted by Logan Mailloux and Jimmy Snuggerud. STL: 2 | EDM: 4 #EDMvsSTL #StlBlues #LetsGoOilers https://t.co/kvRNW5ZY66 — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) November 23, 2026

Good for Mailloux and Barron if they're able to become key players in St. Louis.

Both guys have always had talent, and we know that too. But I still wonder what the Canadiens organization is thinking as they watch them blossom like this with the Blues right now.

3: Roman Kantserov Is on Fire

Roman Kantserov is in his first season in the National Hockey League.

But you wouldn't know it. Last night, he scored three goals to help the Blackhawks beat the hapless Vancouver Canucks 6-3. Well done, kid.

Goals No. 11, 12, and 13 of the season for Roman Kantserov! 🚨🚨🚨 https://t.co/SytOaTl4DU — NHL (@NHL) November 23, 2026

Kantserov, who has a total of 13 goals in just 24 games, is on track for his first 46-goal season in the NHL.

We knew he was capable of scoring goals because that's what he did in the KHL before coming to North America.

But I didn't think he'd be able to find the back of the net this often in the NHL. It remains to be seen if he'll be able to keep up the pace…

4: Connor McDavid Continues His Strong Season

Okay, we can all agree that Connor McDavid didn't exactly set the world on fire yesterday, picking up an assist in his team's 5-4 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

But the Oilers' captain still managed to record a point in his 25th game of the season. The Oilers have played 26 games since the start of the season…

Edmonton goal! Scored by Kasperi Kapanen with 14:04 left in the 1st period. Assisted by Connor Murphy and Connor McDavid. STL: 0 | EDM: 1 #EDMvsSTL #StlBlues #LetsGoOilers https://t.co/YBA9LCiWcU — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) November 23, 2026

Things aren't looking good for the Oilers, who are going through their first rough patch of the season.

Mike Babcock's team, which started the season with several wins, has just lost its last three games. No need to panic, let's be clear… but it does prove that the Oilers aren't invincible right now.

And there's no doubt that other teams are taking note.

Overtime

– Well done.

Mika Zibanejad ties the game 🚨 📺: Hurricanes 🆚 Rangers live on Sportsnet https://t.co/mYpOgqHXet — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 22, 2026

– Top scorers of the night:

– Seven games tonight.