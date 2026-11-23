There's been a lot of talk about Dylan Larkin and Michael Hage since yesterday. And for good reason.

But the fact is, we mustn't forget that, in that famous trade, the Canadiens parted ways with two players who've been with the team for several years now.

We're talking about Samuel Montembeault and Kirby Dach.

Both players, who will be free agents at the end of the season, were fixtures on the team. They joined the organization in 2021 and 2022, respectively, and helped the Habs get back on track.

But it was time to move on.

Monty's situation was particularly urgent. After all, the Canadiens needed to save money and didn't need a third goaltender. Keep in mind that the goaltender from the Mauricie region is nearing a return to action.

According to Renaud Lavoie (BPM Sports), if the Canadiens hadn't managed to trade him (to Detroit or elsewhere), there was a good chance he would have been placed on waivers. The goal was no longer to maximize his value.

However, this comes as no surprise if you're a DLC reader.

Why? Because about ten days ago, our colleague Maxime Truman had some solid inside information on this subject. He wrote the following in an article on the site:

« It's worth noting that reliable sources have told me that, barring a surprise or a sudden turn of events, Montembeault is not expected to play another game with the Habs. Will he be traded? Sent down? We'll see. » — Maxime Truman

It's truly unfortunate for the Quebec native, who hasn't played a regular-season game since March and was just days away from doing so with the Montreal Canadiens. His injury changed everything.

The situation can't be easy for the young father, and Habs fans will remember his contributions—he stepped in at a moment's notice to replace Carey Price in 2021 and led the team back to the playoffs in 2025.

We'll also remember his exemplary attitude in 2026, even though his season really didn't live up to expectations. He remained a good teammate and led by example for the younger players.

But at least Montembeault will be able to start playing hockey again.

To an excellent teammate, goalie, and human being: thank you, Samuel, for representing the Canadiens with pride and for being an incredible ambassador for this organization for six seasons. Good luck in Detroit! To a great teammate, goalie, and person, thank you, Samuel, for representing the Canadiens with pride and for being an incredible ambassador for this organization for six seasons. Good luck in Detroit! — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 23, 2026

Kirby Dach may not leave the same legacy as Montembeault in Montreal. He didn't come via waivers (he was acquired at a high price), and he was largely a disappointment during his time in the city.

His enormous potential was never fully realized, largely due to a lack of effort.

He had his moments of glory, but he'll mostly be remembered as the guy who didn't live up to expectations. Leaving Montreal had become necessary for him… and for everyone else, I think.

Once again, his departure was predictable. Seeing him in an environment where he'll face less pressure is undoubtedly much better for someone who should have been traded this summer.

In a Nutshell

– Wow.

Toronto might turn to Freddy Peralta. https://t.co/ncJlwmQajU https://t.co/Hv6ysPiuzZ — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 23, 2026

– Hehe.

The Canadiens trade for Larkin. Meanwhile, Chayka wonders why Hiller didn't call a timeout. — Eric Macramalla (@EricMacramalla) November 23, 2026

– Exactly.