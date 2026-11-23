The Canadiens had to trade Michael Hage to acquire Dylan Larkin.

I know, I know…

Not everyone likes it, but we have to live with it. To make a move in a league like the NHL, you have to pay the price: the Habs had no choice but to sacrifice one of their top prospects to acquire a player of Larkin's caliber. That's just part of the game.

Of course, we all knew the Canadiens had a lot of respect for Hage—who grew up as a Habs fan.

And during his press conference, Kent Hughes had nothing but praise for the young player, wishing him the best moving forward:

“I hope Michael Hage becomes a star and helps Detroit.” — Kent Hughes

This isn't the first time we've seen Hughes act this way. He also had kind words for Emil Heineman after the Noah Dobson trade: the Canadiens' GM likes to show love to his former players, and it shows just how much respect he has for them.

“I hope Michael Hage becomes a star and helps Detroit because we're sure Dylan Larkin will be one with us, and you want to make trades that benefit both teams so that you can keep doing business with them.”—Kent Hughes — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) November 23, 2026

What also stands out to me in Hughes' comments is the fact that he's convinced Larkin will become a star in Montreal as well.

He knew what he had on his hands with Hage and took the opportunity to acquire an established player who has already proven himself in the National Hockey League. That's why this is (in my view, at least) an excellent move by the Montreal GM.

All that said, I also wish Hage the best: he'll have every opportunity in the world to succeed at Michigan, and I can't wait to see if he'll be able to make the most of them.

But for now, let's focus our energy on Larkin… who really checks a lot of boxes for Montreal.

Because on paper, it's true that he has everything it takes to help the Canadiens for a very, very long time.

Quick Thoughts

– Yeah.

I know that Kent Hughes hasn't won a Stanley Cup… yet.

(I believe he will) And, I know that Serge Savard won two Cups as the Canadiens' GM. But, with all due respect, in my opinion, Kent Hughes is the best GM the Montreal Canadiens have had since Sam Pollock. https://t.co/RvFiSFRP27 — Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) November 23, 2026

– Absolutely.

It's impressive to listen to Dylan Larkin. The guy has presence—there's no denying it. Just the respect he showed Jake Evans regarding the jersey number says it all. I don't think anyone can question his character. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) November 23, 2026

– I'm in awe.

Zharovsky – Larkin – Demidov. This trio could be a possibility this spring. — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) November 23, 2026

– Worth noting.