We're used to seeing American players leave the Canadian leagues because they don't want to play in Canada.

At least, it always causes a stir when it happens.

Matthew Tkachuk (Calgary), Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa), Quinn Hughes (Vancouver), and Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg) all wanted to leave their hometowns to settle back in their home country. But in Montreal, it's different.

Why is it different? Because in Montreal, the Americans are having fun. Because these guys have proven they want to play here.

Cole Caufield signed an eight-year contract extension with the Habs

Lane Hutson signed an eight-year contract extension with the Habs

Chris Kreider agreed to come play in Montreal last summer

Dylan Larkin agreed to waive his no-trade clause to come play for the Canadiens in Montreal

And it's no coincidence either.

Cole Caufield says he feels at home here, and that proves one thing: not all Americans think the same way. This is proof of that…

« This is home now. » Cole Caufield on Dylan Larkin coming to Montreal. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) November 23, 2026

That might be the Canadiens' greatest strength right now: the organization has managed to create an environment where players want to stay.

And that's true no matter where they're from.

Because let's face it: the city of Montreal isn't necessarily the easiest place for an American player to land. The pressure is enormous, the media is everywhere, and the fans have high expectations, too.

We know how intense it can get here. But… when players buy into the project, love their teammates, and enjoy coming to work every morning, that changes everything.

Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton have achieved something important in that regard: they've built a culture where players are happy to play, and that can certainly be a major selling point when it comes to attracting new players.

And we have to tip our hats to HuGo for that.

In a Nutshell

– Oops!

Juuse Saros was playing with two sticks for a little while, but one wasn't by choice 🤣 (via: @NHL_fi) https://t.co/E9KsSkTSu8 — BarDown (@BarDown) November 23, 2026

– Wow.

It really captures the imagination. https://t.co/fLG3A6lKog https://t.co/CVhxYRtyan — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 23, 2026

– Hehe.

Gavin McKenna seemed to be poking some fun at Nick Paul's new look 😅 (via: @markhmasters) https://t.co/9LwqeRe6gZ — BarDown (@BarDown) November 23, 2026

– I love it.