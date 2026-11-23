The Dylan Larkin era begins tonight in Montreal.

After seeing fans cheer him on while he wore the Red Wings' colors, it was clear they'd do the same tonight for his debut with the Canadiens.

And, unsurprisingly, the fans cheered him on when he took to the ice tonight for warm-ups.

Dylan Larkin is a member of the Canadiens. He received a warm welcome from the fans during warm-ups. @DLCoulisses https://t.co/Jeblu1mooP — Raphael Simard (@raphael_simard_) November 24, 2026

Dylan Larkin has ARRIVED. 🗣️ https://t.co/TpclvV0QPC — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 24, 2026

But above all, we were wondering what Martin St-Louis's plan was for the lines. Who would the American play with in his first game in town?

The warm-up period provided some answers.

So it became clear that Larkin, who wasn't wearing a helmet during the warm-up, would ultimately play with Alex Newhook and Alexandre Texier on the second line.

That means we'll see Juraj Slafkovsky back on the first line.

Caufield-Suzuki-Slaf

Newhook-Larkin-Texier

Bolduc-Danault-Evans

Xhekaj-Kapanen-Beck

Guhle-Dobson

Hutson-Carrier

Xhekaj-Engstrom

Dobes — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) November 24, 2026

Details to follow…

In Brief

– Note.

He wouldn't be willing to go just anywhere. https://t.co/GKXylChCvw https://t.co/ye2GoVD31z — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 23, 2026

– New numbers in Detroit.

New numbers‼️ https://t.co/cTHlUmAMNA — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) November 23, 2026

– Indeed.