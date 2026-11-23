Dylan Larkin will play alongside Alex Newhook and Alexandre Texier
The Dylan Larkin era begins tonight in Montreal.
After seeing fans cheer him on while he wore the Red Wings' colors, it was clear they'd do the same tonight for his debut with the Canadiens.
And, unsurprisingly, the fans cheered him on when he took to the ice tonight for warm-ups.
Dylan Larkin is a member of the Canadiens. He received a warm welcome from the fans during warm-ups.
@DLCoulisses https://t.co/Jeblu1mooP
— Raphael Simard (@raphael_simard_) November 24, 2026
Dylan Larkin has ARRIVED. 🗣️ https://t.co/TpclvV0QPC
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 24, 2026
But above all, we were wondering what Martin St-Louis's plan was for the lines. Who would the American play with in his first game in town?
The warm-up period provided some answers.
So it became clear that Larkin, who wasn't wearing a helmet during the warm-up, would ultimately play with Alex Newhook and Alexandre Texier on the second line.
That means we'll see Juraj Slafkovsky back on the first line.
Caufield-Suzuki-Slaf
Newhook-Larkin-Texier
Bolduc-Danault-Evans
Xhekaj-Kapanen-Beck
Guhle-Dobson
Hutson-Carrier
Xhekaj-Engstrom
Dobes
— Eric Engels (@EricEngels) November 24, 2026
Details to follow…
In Brief
– Note.
He wouldn't be willing to go just anywhere. https://t.co/GKXylChCvw https://t.co/ye2GoVD31z
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 23, 2026
– New numbers in Detroit.
New numbers‼️ https://t.co/cTHlUmAMNA
— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) November 23, 2026
– Indeed.
Caufield on #Habs management making a significant move with the Larkin trade:
“I think it's probably a compliment in a way to show that I think we're ready for the next step…we've got to prove them right. I think it took a while to get to this point, and you know, we've earned it.”
— Kenzie Lalonde (@KenzieTSN) November 23, 2026