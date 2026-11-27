On this Friday night, Montreal Canadiens prospect Bryce Pickford made his return to action after undergoing shoulder surgery this summer.

He played on the Laval Rocket's second defensive pairing in his first professional game.

And let's just say he didn't go unnoticed.

The defenseman, who scored 45 goals in 55 games in the WHL last year, secured the win for the Rocket with a power-play goal.

A cannon shot from the point that beat the opposing goaltender with just over four minutes remaining in the third period.

PICKFORD ON THE PP 🚨 https://t.co/HVcpa4Pfru — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) November 28, 2026

You could say that's his trademark. Many of his 45 goals last year with the Medicine Hat Tigers were scored with a rocket from the blue line.

He didn't seem too bothered by his shoulder, let's just say.

The Rocket ultimately won 2-1 against the Utica Comets.

Pickford made a mistake during the game, overcomplicating things in the opponent's zone. He bounced back well afterward, though, creating several good scoring chances and scoring the game-winning goal.

Bryce Pickford just made his first mistake in the AHL. He tried to dribble a little too much in the offensive zone, which led to a 2-on-1 for the Comets. Ben Steeves then scored with a nice shot. It's 1-0 Utica halfway through the game. — Vincent Demuy (@VDemuy) November 28, 2026

After his mistake early in the period, Bryce Pickford had two good scoring chances in the second period. It was already well known, but he really does have a major-league shot. Jakub Malek had to step up against @RocketLaval's #8. — Vincent Demuy (@VDemuy) November 28, 2026

We were wondering if Pickford would be able to score consistently at the professional level. The sample size is still very small, but let's just say he's off to a pretty good start in his pro career.

Could he eventually be an option on the power play for the Habs?

In Brief

– Habs prospect Brendan Klimpke should be considered for the upcoming World Junior Championship, according to Marco D'Amico. [Ratings]

– We might want to look at a winger from the Wild instead, now that Larkin is no longer available. Owen Tippett would be a great acquisition.

Anthony Di Marco | Daily Faceoff | #mnwild & #LetsGoFlyers: Tippett, 27, is in year three of an eight-year, 49.6-million contract and has four goals and nine points in 21 games this season. The Wild really like the contract, sources told DFO, and would be interested if the Flyers were to seriously consider trading the winger. 11/27 #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 27, 2026

– Unbelievable.