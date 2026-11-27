Earlier today, it was reported that Matvei Michkov had been benched for today's game because he failed to follow the Flyers' rules.

There have now been further developments on this matter.

Frank Seravalli (Sportsnet) reported that the Russian player was involved in an altercation with a teammate and was allegedly the aggressor.

Sources: #Flyers Michkov scratched after another altercation with teammates. Details @Sportsnet:

https://t.co/O1AvO2o2pf — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) November 28, 2026

More details to come…