Dylan Larkin has played only two games since joining the Montreal Canadiens, and let's just say that the results of the games he's played haven't been the best for Larkin.

However, the Habs' newcomer is playing very good hockey across the entire 200-foot rink. He's contributing both offensively and defensively and is also winning his share of faceoffs (56.3% since arriving in Montreal).

Aside from Larkin and Lane Hutson, there aren't really any players who have stood out lately without the contributions of those two.

Larkin answered a few questions after today's practice, and his new head coach was one of the topics discussed.

The American is impressed by Martin St-Louis's coaching style.

Hear from St-Louis and Larkin following practice Listen ↓ #GoHabsGo

https://t.co/s097r4i25h — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 27, 2026

There are two things that have surprised him since his arrival.

One of them is the level of talent within the roster. He played with talented players in Detroit, such as Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond. However, there is much more depth in terms of talent with the Habs than there was in Detroit.

Second, MSL's coaching style has made a big impression on him, mainly because of the work the coach puts into improving the team's offensive play.

Understanding offensive principles when you have the puck is one thing, but the work you do without it is just as important.

Larkin mentioned that St. Louis emphasizes offensive play WITHOUT the puck. This mainly involves offensive positioning to facilitate plays in the opponent's zone: knowing where to position yourself when Lane Hutson is working the puck at the blue line is something that shouldn't be overlooked.

No. 89 also spoke about Cole Caufield, with whom he might play on the same line in the next game (based on the lines in practice).

Larkin said that Caufield is a special player who does more than just score goals. He can set up his teammates, plays well defensively, and doesn't let his smaller frame hold him back physically.

He also pointed out that Caufield excels at finding small openings in the offensive zone, thanks in part to his positioning and the accuracy of his shot.

In Brief

– Ouch.

Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin played the lowest ice time of his career last night in a game where he wasn't injured or ejected, topping the previous low by over 3 minutes. May 3, 2021 – 0:39 – Lower-body injury

Nov. 30, 2009 – 3:08 – Ejected for kneeing

Mar. 14, 2010 – 4:50 – Ejected for boarding

Nov. 1, 2009 – 7:43 – Ejected for boarding

Nov. 27, 2026 – 7:50 – Slowing down

Dec. 12, 2006 – 9:33 – Ejected for fighting

Oct. 29, 2026 – 10:56 – Slowing down #ALLCAPS — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) November 28, 2026

– Stay tuned.

GAME DAY!❄ Last road game in a third different city!🫡 🆚 @readingroyals

🏟️ Santander Arena

🏒 Game starts at 1:00 PM

🖥️ @flohockey

📻https://t.co/XHeIbtM8ZA https://t.co/aRLzdsNgdY — Trois-Rivières Lions (@Lions3r) November 28, 2026

– Great photos.