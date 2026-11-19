Will Sidney Crosby finish his career with the Pittsburgh Penguins?

We're all wondering that. And we have been for a long time.



The fact that the Penguins are heading for a crash and that things are going badly for the team right now only adds more fuel to the fire. And now, let's just say that Pat Brisson's latest comments are likely to send rumors about No. 87 into overdrive.

Basically, Crosby's agent mentioned in a statement that his client isn't in a hurry to make a decision about his future. Brisson asserts that Kyle Dubas will do everything possible for the good of the team in the meantime, and obviously, there are questions to be asked.

Because by saying that, it's as if Brisson were hinting that a departure is possible.



Pens GM Kyle Dubas told the media on Wednesday that it will be up to Sidney Crosby to decide what he wants to do regarding his future—a respectful stance he has maintained toward the iconic captain.

Here's a statement from Crosby's agent Pat Brisson today on the matter:

“Sidney has been in Pittsburgh for over 20 years and he isn't in any rush to make a decision. Kyle will do what he feels is best for the organization in the meantime.” — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) November 19, 2026

This is interesting because, for the first time, it feels like there's a real chance Crosby might leave the Penguins.

The decision will be his to make: if he wants to stay in Pittsburgh and finish his career where it all began, Kyle Dubas will respect his decision. But knowing that the team is going to rebuild, he might want to finish his career elsewhere to give himself a chance to win… and that would also help the Penguins acquire future assets for their rebuild.

I get the feeling that this might be what changes things.

We know Crosby is a loyal guy and that he wants to help the organization.

But perhaps that's exactly what would help the Penguins the most as well: a trade would allow Kyle Dubas to maximize The Kid's value, and it might let him move the process forward a bit by acquiring draft picks or prospects in exchange for his captain.

So, we'll have to wait and see.

But we certainly shouldn't overlook Pat Brisson's recent comments in all of this.

In Brief

– Too bad.

One of the co-captains will be leaving this winter 🌹 https://t.co/0RwNIWop3D — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 19, 2026

– Oh, really?

Elliotte Friedman – 32T – On the Rakell trade to the #Blackhawks | With that deal, Chicago now has three first-round picks this year: theirs, Florida's, and Edmonton's. It wasn't theirs. It was either Florida's or Edmonton's. I don't know which one. Teräväinen, I think, was going to Pittsburgh in that deal. That was the player the Penguins were going to take. And there's been some speculation about who the prospect was that was going with him. There were reports about one of their prospects, Xavier Villeneuve. I actually heard specifically—once his name got out there—that a couple of people reached out to me and said, “If you're going to talk about this, it's not him.” I heard that from a few different sources. But I do think it was someone who plays in the American Hockey League. — 11/19 #LetsGoPens #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 19, 2026

– A suspension might have been expected.