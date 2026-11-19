The Wild would like to acquire Dylan Larkin.

A big offer has been put on the table for the Red Wings… but they don't want to trade him to Minnesota.

That means the player is essentially stuck in Detroit right now because the other teams on his list don't have what it takes to make an offer that will satisfy the Wings.

In Minnesota, though, they have another option in mind if things don't work out with Dylan Larkin.

And that option is Evgeni Malkin. Darren Dreger mentioned it last week, and Pierre LeBrun confirmed it during an appearance on TSN 690.

Note that the website HabsolumentFan also published an article on the subject.



Pierre LeBrun: Re Wild: Darren Dreger reported this…Evgeni Malkin could be an option for them as March 1st approaches; everyone knows the relationship Bill Guerin and Malkin have from their Pittsburgh days – Melnick in the Afternoon (11/11) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) November 15, 2026

It makes sense, and there are several reasons why this might be the case.

1. This isn't the first time Malkin's name has been linked to the Wild.

This happened notably before the last trade deadline: the possibility of the Russian player joining Minnesota was raised by David Pagnotta in early 2026. So this isn't a new development.

2. There's an obvious connection between Bill Guerin and Malkin because they played together in Pittsburgh from 2008 to 2010. To put it another way, the two know each other pretty well.

3. The Wild have several Russian players on their roster, including Kirill Kaprizov, Max Shabanov, Danila Yurov, and Yakov Trenin. It would be easier for Malkin to adjust to the environment in Minnesota.

4. If the Wings really aren't interested in Larkin, it would cost a lot less to acquire Malkin. The Wild would thus have a short-term solution and could likely keep their best assets available for a trade.

At the same time, would that be enough to convince Quinn Hughes to stay in Minnesota and sign a long-term contract with the club? I doubt it. But if that's the best option available to Bill Guerin, the Wild's GM will have to make do…

In Brief

– Note.

As the Simon Edvinsson Watch continues, he is currently skating in Tempe with some former NHL players and ASU players while he waits for a trade. He was previously training in Nashville. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) November 19, 2026

– Hehe.

Gilbert is strict! TURN OFF YOUR CONSOLE AND GO TO BED! 😂 https://t.co/QcCugIxgGn — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 19, 2026

– That's hilarious.

Spot the odd one out… 🔎 What an incredible month for Cutter Gauthier! 🤯 #FlyTogether https://t.co/2C9gzwGn3H — RDS (@RDSca) November 19, 2026

– Interesting.