Bad news for the Canadiens.

Zachary Bolduc, who was injured during yesterday's game, will not be able to play in tonight's game in Carolina. He will, by necessity, be left out of the lineup.

This has just been reported.

Bolduc is OUT tonight. All other players will take part in the warm-up, and MSL will decide on the lineup afterward. He hasn't ruled out going with an 11-7 lineup, but it will all depend on the warm-up. @TVASports — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) November 19, 2026

This means that, as of now, the Canadiens have only 12 healthy forwards. They also have seven defensemen.

But keep in mind: this doesn't automatically mean that Florian Xhekaj will play. Everyone will participate in the warm-up, and a decision will be made afterward.

Going with seven defensemen (which would mean putting David Reinbacher in the lineup) is an option on the table.

The Canadiens will have to leave just one player out; the team is prepared to potentially go with seven defensemen… but even then, Reinbacher isn't guaranteed to play. It's all kind of weird.

Details to follow…