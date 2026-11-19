Simon Edvinsson still doesn't have a contract lined up for the future.

Keep in mind that the player has until December 1 to sign a contract if he wants to play this season. Otherwise, he won't be eligible to play in the 2026–2027 season.

If that happens, he could go play in Europe. But let's just say that's not his Plan A.

The defenseman is clear: he no longer wants to play in Detroit. So he's doing what Dylan Larkin is doing: staying home while waiting for a trade from his team.

The difference between the two? Larkin has a contract, but Edvinsson doesn't.

It's important to note that the defenseman could sign a hostile offer sheet elsewhere in the NHL. But Frank Seravalli (Sportsnet) reports that the player doesn't want to do that.

Why? Because he's afraid the Red Wings will match it, which would force him to stay in Michigan.

Sources say Simon Edvinsson has refused offer sheets because he doesn't want to allow Detroit to match. @frank_seravalli has the latest on the saga. https://t.co/yUsKydXELZ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 19, 2026

Keep in mind that most of the time, when a hostile offer sheet is signed, the team that held his rights prior to the offer manages to keep the player on its roster.

Since the NHL has had a salary cap, 10 of the 14 hostile offer sheets signed have been matched, including the two filed in 2026.

Edvinsson could have signed one earlier this summer with the Hurricanes, but they could have traded him elsewhere to acquire another player.

Here's another reason to be patient and wait for a trade.

The Red Wings are shooting themselves in the foot by trying to get rid of Edvinsson and Larkin. These are the two most toxic situations in the National Hockey League, and the team is struggling right now.

But it must all be a coincidence. The team's standing in the standings surely has nothing to do with the fact that everything is going wrong within the organization, which is losing its prestige.

In Brief

– Well done.

La Victoire returns to Quebec City in January: https://t.co/Raxaws1s8Y — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 19, 2026

– Worth noting.

#CFMTL fan groups are organizing a rally in front of Saputo Stadium on November 28. — Alexandre Pratt (@alexandrepratt) November 19, 2026

– At least the Blue Jays are trying.