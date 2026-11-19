Imagine the scenario.

The Canadiens are playing Game 7 of the playoffs at the Bell Centre, it goes into overtime… and Sidney Crosby scores the game-winning goal for the Habs!



Well. Obviously, we shouldn't get too carried away either. But with Kyle Dubas's recent comments and Pat Brisson's latest remarks, it's safe to say that hope is rising again in the city.

At least, that's what Sid Seixeiro thinks… who says he's not giving up on the idea—especially with what's happened in the last 24 hours.

Kent Hughes, Jeff Gorton, Geoff Molson… Make it happen! — Sid Seixeiro

It's not crazy, actually.

We all know about the ties between Crosby and the Habs… and the Canadiens might just be the team in the National Hockey League best positioned to pull off a major trade like this.



Will Sidney Crosby be a Montreal Canadiens player before the March 1 NHL trade deadline? #sick #thesidseixeiroshow @Sid_Seixeiro @J_Pardi https://t.co/ylQGMUTIAM — The Sid Seixeiro Show (@sidseixeiroshow) November 19, 2026

There's no guarantee that this scenario will actually happen.

But what we do know is that the chances of this scenario becoming a reality are greater today than they were last week. The Penguins want young players for the future, and Dubas has said that some veterans will be leaving before long.

And hearing Pat Brisson publicly state that his client hasn't yet made a decision about his future only fuels the rumors on that front.

We'll see what happens in the coming weeks.

That said, we'll have to keep an eye on the Penguins' performance: if they keep playing like crap, as they are right now, it's sure to spark even more talk… because we all want to see #87 finish his career on a high note.

And that's not going to happen in Pittsburgh.

In a Nutshell

– Crazy.

NHL GTA IN REAL LIFE 😂 Frank Nazar channeling his inner Jason 🦩 (via: @NHLBlackhawks) https://t.co/um3EwgsYnp — BarDown (@BarDown) November 20, 2026

– Bang.

Tom Wilson and Sam Carrick drop the gloves right at the first faceoff 👀 🥊 https://t.co/IiacmiRN6A — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 20, 2026

– Well done.