Wow, there was some action last night in the National Hockey League!

The Canadiens beat the Hurricanes in Carolina, but there were also 11 other games played across the league.

And it was a wild night!

The @SeattleKraken became the 30th different team in 2026 to score a hat trick. The only calendar years in NHL history to have more teams with at least one player recording a three-goal performance (regular season and playoffs combined) are 2024 (32) and 2023 (31). #NHLStats: https://t.co/XD6nPUJFXC — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 20, 2026

1: The Leafs Collapse and Lose Their 8th Straight Game

Everything was going well for the Leafs last night against the Kings.

The Toronto team was leading 3-0… before completely falling apart. The Kings scored once:

Los Angeles goal! Scored by Alex Turcotte with 17:05 left in the 2nd. Assisted by Joel Armia and Brian Dumoulin. TOR: 3 | LAK: 1 #LAKvsTOR #PassionNeverSleeps #GoKingsGo https://t.co/WyBFyp5ZDV — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) November 20, 2026

A second time:

ALEX LAFERRIERE POWER PLAY REDIRECT #GoKingsGo https://t.co/HBPy7CzIAu — Jack (@MidwestLAFan) November 20, 2026

And… a third time to tie the game. Overtime was needed to determine a winner between the two teams:

Erik Haula scored the 3–3 equalizer as the LA Kings came back from a 3-0 deficit to tie the game and ultimately defeat Toronto 🚨 https://t.co/LOpe8t31hZ — NHL Suomi (@NHL_fi) November 20, 2026

No goals were scored in overtime, so the game went to a shootout.

And Adrian Kempe emerged as the hero by scoring the only goal of the shootout. The Kings won 4–3:

Los Angeles goal! Scored by Adrian Kempe in the shootout. TOR: 3 | LAK: 4 #LAKvsTOR #PassionNeverSleeps #GoKingsGo https://t.co/Eb7Q880CxH — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) November 20, 2026

Down 3-0, the Leafs should have found a way to come away with the win.

But… that's not what happened: the team has now lost its last eight games and continues to sink further down the Atlantic Division standings.

Nothing is going right in the City of Kings!

2: Speaking of the Leafs…

If we're talking about the Leafs, we also have to talk about the Ottawa Senators.

The Sens, playing at home against the Flyers, were on their way to a win: they led 5-2 with just over 13 minutes left in the third period. But, you know where this is going…

Like the Leafs, the Senators blew their three-goal lead. Cam York, Tyson Foerster, and Jamie Drysdale scored three goals to force overtime:

Cam York trade value 📈 5-3 OTT. https://t.co/Y7DeTnRLCD — Flyers Nation (@FlyersNation) November 20, 2026

THE FLYERS ARE BACK IN THE GAME👀 Tyson Foerster scores 15 seconds after teammate Cam York🔥 #NHL https://t.co/OXn93bzjxZ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 20, 2026

JAMIE DRYSDALE TIES IT FOR THE FLYERS LATE 😱🔥 https://t.co/pDs520Zlt0 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 20, 2026

And, once again… the Sens did what the Leafs did: they weren't able to win their game even though they were leading by three goals at one point.

Travis Konecny secured the win for the Flyers (6-5) with his goal in overtime. It wasn't a great night for either of the two Ontario clubs last night:



THE FLYERS COME ALL THE WAY BACK AND WIN IT IN OT 😱 Travis Konecny is the Subway Canada OT hero on the road! https://t.co/08W5n2lgRU — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 20, 2026

3: A Great Moment for Ovi, But…

Alex Ovechkin reached a milestone last night.

By assisting on a goal by Boone Jenner, the Capitals' captain became the all-time leading assist leader in Washington franchise history. He recorded his 763rd career assist, which allowed him to surpass Nicklas Backstrom for first place in Caps history:

@Capitals A historic assist for Alex Ovechkin 🙌 #ALLCAPS https://t.co/8XiZnzleQI — NHL (@NHL_FR) November 20, 2026

But… that achievement has been somewhat overshadowed this morning, as the Capitals were routed by the Sabres (6-3).

And, even though he recorded an assist in the game, Ovi still hasn't been able to find the back of the net. He has just ONE measly goal to his name in 20 games this season: clearly, the guy's run out of gas and is no longer capable of working his magic (which is normal since he's 41).

I just hope we don't see Sidney Crosby reach that stage in his career…

4: Brendan Gallagher… oh boy

The Canucks were on the road in Seattle to face the Kraken last night. And just like the Canucks' start to the season, the game turned out to be a total disaster.

The Canucks lost 5-1, but what really stood out was Brendan Gallagher's bizarre fall.

The former Canadiens enforcer landed awkwardly on the ice, and it really, really looked like it hurt. He left the game and never returned…

Brendan Gallagher heads down the tunnel after an awkward fall. https://t.co/XzW9r0kbG8 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 20, 2026

You can't really say this is a huge loss on the ice for the Canucks, since Gally isn't scoring anymore (and he isn't producing either). He has just three assists in 21 games this season.

But losing an important veteran in the locker room is never ideal. And given how tough things have been in Vancouver this season, perhaps his absence will hurt a little more than people in Vancouver realize.

It remains to be seen exactly what his injury is…

5: Berkly Catton Is on Fire

In '25–'26, his first season in the National League, Berkly Catton tallied 17 points (seven goals) in 66 games.

In '26–'27, his second season in the National League, Berkly Catton tallied 17 points (eight goals)… in his first 19 games of the season!

The young Kraken player scored his first career NHL hat trick last night. And he showed why the Kraken decided to draft him with the 8th overall pick in 2024.

After a hat trick against the Canucks, all of a sudden Berkly Catton is on a 75-point pace while playing just 15 minutes a night. https://t.co/AsjLUMBUmo — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) November 20, 2026

The kid, who's brimming with talent, is already starting to become a force to be reckoned with in Seattle.

His progression has been impressive, to say the least. And if he keeps this up, we'll soon be talking about him as a future star of the National Hockey League.

Overtime

– 4-0 win for the Avalanche over the Ducks. No goals for Cutter Gauthier.

The Avs shut out the Ducks 🏔️ https://t.co/xGaHGl6oaS — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 20, 2026

– The Lightning beat the Oilers 3-1. Connor McDavid was held scoreless for the first time this season.

Nikita Kucherov adds another for Tampa ⚡️⚡ https://t.co/JZMUpcV409 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 20, 2026

– Ouch…

Quinn Hughes left the game shortly after this hit from Adam Klapka and did not return 😳🤕 https://t.co/nCJv3gIYfD — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 20, 2026

– Well done.

That's now four straight games with a goal for Wyatt Johnston 🌟 📺: Stars vs. Golden Knights LIVE on SNO, SNE, or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/RrRMnP8Ss2 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 20, 2026

– A rare win for the Blue Jackets.

BLUE JACKETS WIN FOR YA! 👏 https://t.co/5AFop5e73M — NHL (@NHL) November 20, 2026

– Top scorers of the night:

– No NHL games tonight!