The Toronto Maple Leafs always seem to find a new way to make fools of themselves.

And let's just say the team has once again given us a good reason to laugh a little.

Nothing is going right in Toronto right now, so much so that the organization has decided to bring in… a sports psychologist to try to get its players back on track.

But wait—that's not all.

The Leafs also welcomed Rory McIlroy, the famous professional golfer, who was on hand to chat with the players. The two men spent about two hours with the team this morning.

McIlroy had actually met with Auston Matthews after last night's game, while sports psychologist Bob Rotella was talking with the coaches. Yes… the Maple Leafs need a psychologist and a golfer to try to fix their problems.

The Leafs are getting a pep talk from a pro golfer on an 8-game losing streak 😭😭😭😭 — HFTV (@HFTVSports) November 20, 2026

And the most ironic part of all this is precisely McIlroy's presence. Why?

Because we're talking about an athlete who has long been known for struggling to deliver when it counts most in golf.

An extremely talented player, but one who has often been associated with the infamous term “choker” when it comes to his performances in high-stakes situations and major tournaments.

The parallels between McIlroy and the Leafs are pretty easy to draw: talent, enormous expectations, a lot of pressure… and a sometimes impressive ability to fall apart when it counts.

Much like what we saw last night in Toronto: the Leafs were up 3-0 and ultimately lost 4-3 in overtime.



It's still a bit ironic to ask a golfer who has long been criticized for his struggles in crucial moments to come explain to the Leafs how to handle the pressure. But hey, at this point, I guess after eight straight losses… you've got to find solutions.

Not sure this is the right one, but whatever. It gives me a good chance to make fun of the Leafs, and I'm certainly not going to pass it up!

In a Nutshell

– Wow.

A dramatic turn of events for the Colts 😱

https://t.co/c4Bbp4cue1 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 20, 2026

– Oh.

Woah, didn't see this coming after yesterday's press conference with Maciocia and Maas. — HFTV (@HFTVSports) November 20, 2026

– Good news!

@RocketLaval captain Lucas Condotta was on the ice at Place Bell this morning, wearing a yellow no-contact jersey. That's some damn good news. He's been sidelined for about two months. — Vincent Demuy (@VDemuy) November 20, 2026

– That'll be good.