Recently, the Colorado Avalanche lost the services of its two star players—Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar—just before a game against the Canadiens.

As for Makar, he was expected to be out for about two weeks, while MacKinnon was initially expected to miss a month.

Colorado coach Jared Bednar said this morning that Nathan MacKinnon will be out for a month and Cale Makar for a couple of weeks — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 14, 2026

However, the Avalanche head coach confirmed today that MacKinnon consulted a specialist and the forward will ultimately be sidelined for 12 weeks…

Nathan MacKinnon is now out for 12 weeks, according to Jared Bednar. #Avs — Brennan Klak (@nhlupdate) November 21, 2026

That's very bad news for Colorado.

Losing your best player (and probably the second-best player in the NHL) is always a huge blow, let's be honest, but finding out that his absence will go from four to 12 weeks is… intense.

In Makar's case, he practiced with the group today and seems to be getting closer and closer to returning to action. It's been just over a week since he got injured.

Makar keeping up with the group #GoAvsGo https://t.co/eSfsaJcikP — Colleen Flynn (@FerPucksSake) November 21, 2026

However, even though Makar seems to be making progress, forward Martin Necas took a while to get back up after falling on the ice during practice.

If Necas were to miss one or more games, it would really be the end of the road for the Avalanche.

Martin Necas was a little slow to get up from a fall, and Cale Makar is on the ice in black. #GoAvsGo @MileHighSports https://t.co/pD6lqtLvnk — Colleen Flynn (@FerPucksSake) November 21, 2026

Necas ultimately left practice as a precaution.

Better safe than sorry, as they say.

Makar could actually be an option against the Canadiens on Wednesday night.

Bednar says Makar is recovering well and could potentially be an option against Montreal Necas left practice for “precautionary” reasons — Jesse Montano (@jessemontano) November 21, 2026

All these developments will be worth keeping a close eye on.

In Brief

– Great save by the Rocket's goalie.

KAHKS 🛑 https://t.co/PDutngvm59 — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) November 21, 2026

– Well, well.

Drake Batherson is ready to roll out the red carpet for Sid😅 https://t.co/df2IOG5wyP — BarDown (@BarDown) November 21, 2026

– Must-read.