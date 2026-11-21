On October 24, Montreal Canadiens fans were treated to an all-star game.

Seeing so many former players again was certainly very nostalgic.

Jaroslav Halak was the starting goaltender for the first half of the game, and he was really good.

Okay, let's agree that it wasn't the toughest challenge against a group of former players, but there were still some talented players on both sides.

Clearly, it seems to have reignited his passion, because Allan Walsh mentioned that he'd like to try a comeback in the NHL, starting with a tryout in the AHL.

Jaro is looking for an AHL tryout and an opportunity to play some games to prove he can help a team. He's ready to earn a contract on his way back to the NHL. Jaro was originally a 9th-round pick by Montreal. He's not expecting anything to be handed to him. — Allan Walsh🏒 (@walsha) November 21, 2026

As Walsh mentions in his tweet, Jaro was a 9th-round pick and is now 41 years old. So he doesn't expect everything to be handed to him on a silver platter.

However, he still showed some impressive skills in the alumni game.

Plus, as Walsh points out, he's been training several hours a day for the past month, both on the ice and in the gym.

It would be really cool to see Halak back, even if just in the AHL for a tryout.

And who knows, he might even impress in the AHL and capitalize on potential injuries or poor performances by NHL goaltenders.

Imagine if he managed to earn a spot in the NHL and faced the Capitals in the first round.

Well, let's be realistic—the chances of seeing him make a comeback in the NHL are VERY slim. Landing a tryout in the AHL would already be a huge win for Halak.

Still, it would be a great story.

In Brief

– Connor Bedard has once again opted for shoulder surgery.

Breaking: Connor Bedard is getting shoulder surgery, Kyle Davidson says. — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) November 22, 2026

– Not the best start to the game for Hellebuyck…

Connor Hellebuyck was pulled after allowing 4 goals on 6 shots…

Brandon Carlo also snapped a 156-game goalless drought — BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) November 22, 2026

– The Simon Edvinsson situation appears to be nearing a conclusion.

David Pagnotta: Regarding Simon Edvinsson: I…was initially led to believe we'd probably see something by midweek, but it does look like the deal is nearing completion; he won't be returning to Sweden—he's just waiting right now – Hello Hockey (11/21) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) November 21, 2026

– Malkin could be a Plan B at center for the Minnesota Wild.

Chris Johnston: Regarding Evgeni Malkin's future: I just wonder… there have been reports about a fit with Minnesota; Guerin… was a former teammate; I wonder if a team like Tampa would make a move – Chris Johnston Show (11/19) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) November 21, 2026

– Must-read.