After a full day off on Friday for all National Hockey League teams, we were treated to 14 games throughout the day yesterday.

That meant 28 teams were in action, which obviously gave us plenty of highlights.

Here's what stands out from this massive day of hockey.

1. The Leafs' terrible streak continues

The Leafs hosted the Columbus Blue Jackets last night, marking Matthew Knies' first return to Toronto since the Knies/Marchenko trade.

Obviously, the Maple Leafs wanted to win this game against their former teammate and put an end to their terrible losing streak.

It looked like that streak of consecutive losses was finally going to end last night, but in the end, the Leafs stayed true to form and choked.

Leading 3–1 in the game and 3–2 in the final minutes of the third period, believe it or not, the Leafs didn't even come away with a point.

None other than Matthew Knies tied the game, and a few seconds later, Zach Werenski scored the game-winner.

MATTHEW KNIES TIES IT LATE IN HIS RETURN TO TORONTO 🗣️ https://t.co/TxaGLJUOfK — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 22, 2026

JUST 52 SECONDS AFTER KNIES TIES IT, WERENSKI PUTS COLUMBUS BACK IN FRONT 🤯 https://t.co/GsT7pmalFF — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 22, 2026

This is a loss that really stings, especially since it's the ninth in a row.

The Leafs remain the only team without a win in November.

2. Three points for Logan Mailloux

The former Montreal Canadiens defenseman has been back in action for a few games after missing a good portion of the season due to injury.

And let's just say things are going very well for Logan Mailloux, who recorded three points last night in the St. Louis Blues' 9–6 victory over the New Jersey Devils.

Mailloux was outstanding in this game, scoring a beautiful goal and finishing with a +3 rating and just over 19 minutes of ice time.

St. Louis goal! Scored by Philip Broberg with 10:57 left in the 1st. Assisted by Dylan Holloway and Logan Mailloux. STL: 4 | NJD: 1 #NJDvsSTL #StlBlues #NJDevils https://t.co/FTH2hpBjXV — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) November 22, 2026

St. Louis goal! Scored by Logan Mailloux with 12:20 left in the second period. Assisted by Jake Neighbours and Justin Barron. STL: 6 | NJD: 4 #NJDvsSTL #StlBlues #NJDevils https://t.co/WePlfDLKey — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) November 22, 2026

In six games since returning to action, Mailloux has consistently played between 18 and 20 minutes per game and has racked up seven points, including two goals.

This is impressive for Mailloux, who is playing hard-hitting hockey and showing his full potential.

Former Canadiens defensemen are really thriving in St. Louis!

#STLBlues Justin Barron this season: 20GP 4G 10A 14PTS +5 #STLBlues Logan Mailloux this season: 6GP 2G 5A 7PTS +5 Be careful what you wish for…. https://t.co/Kxrkz6GGYt — 🇨🇦 Alex Couz (@AbsCoverage) November 22, 2026

3. Jayden Struble scores the game-winner against the Pens

Here's another former Habs defenseman doing well with his new team.

Jayden Struble scored his fourth goal of the season last night, marking his sixth point in 19 games since joining the Nashville Predators.

What makes last night's goal even more special is that it gave the Preds a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins, allowing the Preds to remain comfortably in playoff contention.

Nashville goal! Scored by Jayden Struble with 16:29 left in the third period. Assisted by Steven Stamkos and Ryan O'Reilly. NSH: 4 | PIT: 3 #PITvsNSH #Smashville #LetsGoPens https://t.co/OfPKidBdDX — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) November 22, 2026

The 25-year-old defenseman has really made a name for himself in Nashville.

4. Nick Cousins Scores on His Return to Action

Nick Cousins made his return to action last night, playing his first game since suffering a hard hit from Jakob Chychrun on November 10.

And to mark the occasion, Cousins scored his third goal of the season.

WELCOME BACK NICK COUSINS 🔊🔊🔊 https://t.co/xM33z8OiZt — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 22, 2026

It was a goal that allowed the Sens to tie the game and ultimately secure a 4–2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

With this win, the Senators currently lead the Atlantic Division, one point ahead of the Montreal Canadiens and the Tampa Bay Lightning, though the Lightning have two games in hand over both teams.

5. The Sharks Are in the Playoffs Despite a Record Below .500

With a big 4–3 win last night against a divisional rival, the Seattle Kraken, the San Jose Sharks have just claimed third place in the Pacific Division.

However, they have a record of 11-12-2, a .480 winning percentage, which really highlights just how weak the Pacific Division is—to have a team below .500 make the playoffs.

No one is going to complain, though, about seeing the young Sharks succeed and fight for a playoff spot.

MACKLIN CELEBRINI WITH A BLAST! 💥 https://t.co/ZaKvmrG7bD — NHL (@NHL) November 22, 2026

Ivar Stenberg finds the puck on the backdoor, and the Sharks are ROLLING with their 4th straight goal 🦈🚨 https://t.co/jHvhzJo9KI — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 22, 2026

Overtime

– Here are all the results from yesterday.

– Here are yesterday's top scorers.

– On the schedule today in the NHL: five games.