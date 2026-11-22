The Montreal Canadiens have just announced two roster moves involving their affiliate, the Laval Rocket.

Defenseman David Reinbacher, who was recently recalled, and forward Brett Berard have both been sent back to the minors.

Both players performed well last night.

The Canadiens have loaned forward Brett Berard and defenseman David Reinbacher to the Laval Rocket. The Canadiens have loaned forward Brett Berard and defenseman David Reinbacher to the Laval Rocket. https://t.co/EAPOCpFW1w — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) November 22, 2026

Details to follow

Overtime

We really need to stop treating David Reinbacher like a yo-yo, because it's really damaging his confidence, especially after he had such a great game the night before.