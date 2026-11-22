The Dylan Larkin saga has been dragging on for quite a while.

However, the situation is evolving more and more, likely because both Larkin and the Red Wings want to put an end to this major distraction quickly.

Larkin started out with only four destinations on his list where he would agree to be traded. Now, he's up to 10 (Florida, Minnesota, Vegas, Dallas, Washington, Carolina, Utah, Tampa Bay, New Jersey, and Colorado).

The Red Wings have also changed their demands regarding a potential trade. Initially, they wanted another top-6 center or No. 1 center. Then, the Wings said they would like a forward capable of scoring 30 goals, preferably a center.

Now, according to the latest Sportsnet “Saturday Headlines” segment with Elliotte Friedman, their demands have apparently shifted again. Detroit would reportedly accept young players who can make an immediate impact in the NHL or even promising young players on the verge of reaching the NHL.

« The Red Wings have adjusted their philosophy. They are willing to consider impactful young players. They're not interested in draft picks. » @FriedgeHNIC on the change in what the Red Wings are looking for in a Dylan Larkin trade in this week's Saturday Headlines 📰 https://t.co/IxEK6xmibS — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 22, 2026

Clearly, this kind of demand could greatly facilitate a trade.

Friedman clarifies that the Wings aren't interested in draft picks. Instead, they're looking for one or more top-6 players—ideally centers—and/or promising young players.

In short, things are starting to move in earnest on this front.

There's a growing sense that both sides want to resolve this as quickly as possible. Since he's already sitting out in the stands due to his suspension, it might as well be a compromise—even if it means settling for a little less than originally hoped for—just to get this over with quickly.

Keep in mind, however, that Larkin decided to leave the team and that the club subsequently decided to suspend him for doing so.

He has left more than $1 million on the table since his departure on October 29.

Dylan Larkin has forfeited more than $1 million in salary since leaving the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 29. He remains under team suspension. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 22, 2026

Larkin has now missed 11 consecutive games. The Red Wings are thus deprived of an extremely important player.

It will also be interesting to see what happens with Simon Edvinsson. December 1 (the deadline for signing restricted free agents) is fast approaching, and we should have news soon.

In Brief

– Barkov is nearing a return to action.

Barkov centering Reinhart and Verhaeghe once again. His return is near. Looks like Wednesday vs. #Sens — George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) November 22, 2026

– The play wasn't even penalized during the sequence. Instead, Spence was assessed a two-minute penalty after complaining to the referees about the uncalled penalty.

Brian Dumoulin has been fined $5,000—the maximum allowed under the CBA—for cross-checking Ottawa's Jordan Spence, per @NHLPlayerSafety https://t.co/Uf4iqVTVdR — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 22, 2026

– Read more.

The Blue Jays want to give him stability. https://t.co/5K0QPeBjJ5 https://t.co/e3ehcUtigq — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 22, 2026

– Sad news.