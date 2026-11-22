Even though the Canadiens have suffered three regulation-time losses in their last five games, the team is off to a strong start to the season, especially considering the number of players who have been injured since the start of the campaign.

However, the team is still showing some concerning signs. On an individual level, the performances of Noah Dobson and Juraj Slafkovsky come to mind, while on a team level, the power play is struggling.

The Habs' power play currently ranks second-to-last in the NHL with a 14.3% success rate. Even without Ivan Demidov, this is hard to understand given all the offensive talent the team possesses.

While the power play has been disappointing, one Habs player has been performing well on the power play since the start of the season: Zachary Bolduc.

The Quebec native has seven goals, including four on the power play. That accounts for 40% of the Montreal club's power-play production and is double that of players like Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, who each have two power-play goals.

According to Marco D'Amico, who discussed the situation on The Starr & D'Amico Show podcast, Bolduc is the Canadiens' unsung hero and has been playing excellent hockey since the start of the season.

Bolduc is on track to surpass last year's goal total—when he scored 12 goals in 78 games—and he could even reach the 20-goal mark for the first time in his career.

He also secured victories for his team in two games that went to shootouts.

Yesterday, the Trois-Rivières native helped his team get back into the game in the third period with his power-play goal, even though, in the end, a late goal cost the Habs the win—or at least a point.

Let's watch this one-timer more than once We're definitely watching this Zachary Bolduc one-timer more than just once #GoHabsGo https://t.co/nv0A1efbYh — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 22, 2026

In addition to regaining his scoring touch, Bolduc has also picked up where he left off in last year's playoffs by playing effective, physical hockey.

Although the Quebec forward had to wait until September 13 to finally sign his contract—a four-year deal worth $4.2 million per year—he was ready to start the season on the right foot, as evidenced by his performances in the first quarter of the campaign.

In short, let's hope Bolduc continues his strong play with the Habs for the rest of the season.

In Brief

– He's making his mark in Montreal.

Owen Beck has been playing some really great hockey with the Canadiens lately! https://t.co/8j2VWmBjm2 — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 22, 2026

– A flurry of hugs for Owen Protz, but the goal was disallowed.

🧸🧸🧸🧸 https://t.co/uvFlvQYlTL — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) November 22, 2026

– What a fight!

Hugeee fight! Vincent Arseneau! https://t.co/kDAqXkB6IQ — The Rocket Girl 🚀🇨🇦 (@TheRocket9Girl) November 22, 2026

– That's funny.

Tanner's got jokes 😂 https://t.co/FNYiWkKqsU — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 22, 2026

– Cole Reinhardt has been placed on waivers.

Cole Reinhardt (FLA) on waivers — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 22, 2026

– Luke Glendening is headed to Chicago.