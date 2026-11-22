Noah Dobson's struggles have been the subject of much discussion lately. The Canadiens defenseman is certainly not going through the easiest stretch of his career, and the criticism is starting to pile up.

But Grant McCagg is proposing a rather radical solution on his show, HabsCast.

The former Canadiens scout believes Martin St-Louis should demote Dobson to the third defensive pairing to make room for Arber Xhekaj in the top 4.

“If I were the coach right now—and I'm sorry to say this—Noah Dobson would play on the third defensive pairing for a while, and Arber would take his spot in the top 4.” — Grant McCagg

I think Dobson should be on the bottom pairing for a while until he turns his game around. He shouldn't be playing 8 minutes more than Arber right now, in my opinion. #GoHabsGo https://t.co/uwcr7xwUxw — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) November 22, 2026

Yes, yes, you read that right.

McCagg particularly appreciates Xhekaj's play, especially his composure with the puck, his effectiveness in one-on-one situations, and his ability to use his physicality to shut down opposing attacks.

He believes the Sheriff simply deserves to be rewarded for his performances.

And he doesn't stop there.

In his view, a coach should reward players who perform well and reduce the ice time of those who are struggling, regardless of their status or contract.

Deep down, it's hard to completely disagree with him. What interests me most about this proposal is the possibility of seeing Xhakaj take on a more prominent role.

Why not even give him some ice time on the second power play unit?

We know that the Sheriff hasn't always had it easy with Martin St-Louis when it comes to his playing time. Yet he possesses qualities that could be useful to the Habs in a more prominent role.

Personally, I'd try doing exactly what McCagg suggests. Not necessarily for the rest of the season, but at least for a few games to see how the two defensemen would respond.

After all, why not reward Xhekaj when he plays well?

It would also allow Dobson to find his footing again with a little less pressure on his shoulders. A temporary demotion doesn't mean we're giving up on a player.

On the contrary, it might even do him some good.

Of course, we'd then have to see if Xhekaj is capable of maintaining his level of play with more minutes and tougher opponents. But at this point, I think it's worth a try.

Now it remains to be seen whether Martin St-Louis would be willing to make such a decision.

in a nutshell

– Nikita Kucherov doesn't look happy.

Caption this: https://t.co/uwcTQFOmPi — Mitch Gallo (@MitchyGallo) November 23, 2026

– Nice!

The former guard is joining Kansas City for the next few weeks https://t.co/cmMrBRVoZR — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 22, 2026

Enjoy the read.

The Mets did what they had to do. https://t.co/ReA0VNiVxU https://t.co/o3Cq2s7KRT — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 23, 2026

– Connor McDavid already has 45 assists.