Looking at the trade the Canadiens made (four draft picks, Michael Hage, Samuel Montembeault, and Kirby Dach for Dylan Larkin and two draft picks), it's clear why the Wild weren't able to make a move.

After all, it was always clear that the Canadiens had the assets to give the Red Wings what they wanted. The Red Wings didn't want to give up their star player for nothing.

And today, everyone has reason to be happy.

One might wonder why it took so long for the player to be traded. One might think it's because Larkin didn't have the Canadiens on his list.

But in reality, it's because the Habs just agreed to include Michael Hage (right after his spate of interviews with the Montreal media, curiously enough…) in the trade.

The Canadiens wouldn't include Hage in a trade, and then they did. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) November 23, 2026

And what about Larkin in all this?

Pierre LeBrun reports that the American center had wanted to come to Montreal for more than two months, but that everyone had agreed to keep it under wraps.

So, it turns out Dylan Larkin was actually open to a trade to Montreal for more than two months. But the Canadiens wanted to keep that quiet because they felt it would add an extra layer of noise that might hinder getting a deal done. And Larkin's camp agreed. So Montreal was in the mix for quite a while with Larkin's blessing. Montreal agreeing to include Hage was a huge must for the Red Wings.

The deal started to come together and get serious on Friday. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) November 23, 2026

The Canadiens are good at keeping secrets. We didn't realize Larkin had said yes months ago (even though rumors were circulating that he wanted to come here, unlike his family), and it was the Canadiens themselves who broke the news before anyone else.

It's by keeping secrets that deals like this can be finalized. So that's that.

So we'll see what Martin St-Louis has up his sleeve moving forward. Who will the center play with? What will his role be on the five-man attack? Is he in game shape?

Answers coming soon.

In a Nutshell

– We're talking about two of his own picks here, with no picks acquired from elsewhere.

This is the first time in history that the Canadiens have traded two first-round picks to acquire a player — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) November 23, 2026

– Good question.

Will Jake Evans give Larkin the #71? — Peter Alper (@PeteAlper) November 23, 2026

– A new chapter begins for two players.

To an excellent teammate, goalie, and person: thank you, Samuel, for representing the Canadiens with pride and for being an incredible ambassador for this organization for six seasons. Good luck in Detroit! To a great teammate, goalie, and person, thank you, Samuel, for representing the Canadiens with pride and for being an incredible ambassador for this organization for six seasons. Good luck in Detroit! — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 23, 2026