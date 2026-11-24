For the past few hours, there had been rumors that the Orioles and pitcher Freddy Peralta were in serious talks. And it led to a concrete outcome.

The starting pitcher was offered $125 million to stay in the American League East, and he said yes.

Free-agent right-hander Freddy Peralta has agreed to a five-year, $125M contract with the Orioles, pending a physical, sources tell @TheAthletic. The deal includes no deferrals and no opt-outs. Covering the story: @mikedeportes, @hgomez27, @bnicholsonsmith — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 24, 2026

He will therefore spend the next five years in Maryland. He has no opt-out clause or deferred payments in his contract.

After losing Trevor Rogers, the Orioles have replaced him.

But since Rogers had a qualifying offer and Peralta didn't receive one, the Orioles gain a draft pick in the process.

It's a good step in the right direction for the Orioles, but it's going to take a lot more for them to dominate on the mound.

Despite a terrible stint with the Mets, Peralta managed to sign a contract like this. That proves his time in Tampa Bay was excellent—and successful.

Without that, he likely would have been forced to settle for a short-term deal to rebuild his value.

But since he performed so well in Tampa Bay (he led the Rays to the World Series and was named MVP of the American League Championship Series), the Orioles rewarded him accordingly.

We'll see how that contract holds up over time.

Also worth noting, while we're on the subject of pitchers, is that Kris Bubic and the Guardians have agreed to the terms of a one-year contract.

The pitcher will earn $17.5 million in 2027—if he plays the full season, of course.

Left-hander Kris Bubic and the Cleveland Guardians have agreed to a one-year, $17.5 million contract, sources tell ESPN. The 2025 All-Star is heading to one of the best pitching organizations in baseball on a big one-year deal. @bnicholsonsmith was the first to report the agreement. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 24, 2026

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