Now that Tarik Skubal has signed his contract, other pitchers will be able to get some attention. And that will get the market moving.

And with the lockout just a week away, the final push is on.

Last night, Trevor Rogers agreed to a five-year, $120 million contract with the Chicago Cubs—that's $24 million per season. This gives us a good indication of current market prices.

There is some deferred compensation in the contract, according to Jeff Passan.

Left-hander Trevor Rogers and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a five-year, $120 million contract, sources tell ESPN. There are deferrals that will slightly reduce the net present value. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 24, 2026

We know the Cubs' #1 need is on the mound. On paper, they have some resources, but not enough sure things.

The addition of Rogers is a step in the right direction.

The Cubs' rotation is going to need to get and stay healthy because a rotation of Justin Steele, Cade Horton, Trevor Rogers, and Edward Cabrera is https://t.co/1rKviKPYLH — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) November 24, 2026

Rogers is a former first-round pick out of Florida. He spent a few seasons with the Marlins before being traded to the Orioles (for Kyle Stowers and Connor Norby) in 2024.

He struggled to find his footing in 2024 and early in the 2025 season, but he was significantly better in 2026.

He isn't a pitcher who can carry a rotation on his own; he ultimately made 30 starts in 2026 and posted a 4.03 ERA over 169.2 innings.

But a pitcher who struck out 157 batters in 2026 could be a valuable asset in the middle of a postseason rotation.

While the Cubs got what they wanted (though it'll take more than that, mind you) in Rogers, the Orioles are back to square one. They're going to need help in the rotation… especially since they were struggling on the mound even with Rogers.

Will the Baltimore club land Freddy Peralta?

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