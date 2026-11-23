Last night, the New York Mets pulled off a major coup by acquiring Dylan Larkin and Tarik Skubal. The team, which has struggled immensely with its rotation in recent years, has landed one of the best starting pitchers in the world.

They did so at a very high cost ($450 million over nine years), but they were determined to address a pressing need.

So, clearly, the Mets are better today than they were this morning. But let's not kid ourselves: that doesn't mean the Mets no longer have problems to address. Because they still have plenty.

In 2026, the Mets finished the season with a 74-88 record. The team gave up quite a few runs, but they also had a hard time scoring them. And that's not an area where Skubal will be able to help.

According to Bob Nightengale, Steve Cohen is reportedly ready to offer another big contract to a player like Seiya Suzuki or Randy Arozarena. We'll see if that could help.

What's Steve Cohen's limit? @BNightengale believes he'll go for “one more big guy.” pic.twitter.com/X2E8yunEBG — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 23, 2026

We know that the Mets, as things stand, have a few big offensive guns who will help carry the team. Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, Bo Bichette, and Carson Benge are excellent… but the depth behind them isn't exceptional.

It's pretty much the same story with the rotation, actually. Skubal and Nolan McLean make up a high-quality duo… but there's not quite enough meat on the bone. And we know that depth on the mound is far from a luxury in a 162-game season.

The bullpen, aside from Devin Williams (and even then), really doesn't inspire confidence. That, too, is a major problem for the Mets.

The offseason isn't over yet, and it's possible that the Mets could plug some of these gaps over the next few weeks. But by committing so much money to their four highest-paid players (Skubal, Soto, Lindor, and Bichette), their options are limited in the event that a salary cap is implemented in the coming months.

And as things stand, the Mets aren't necessarily the favorites to win their division. We'll see if the rest of the offseason ultimately changes the picture.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.