Paul Goldschmidt in New York

The Mets are giving him $8 million, and he could earn an additional $2 million in bonuses.

Paul Goldschmidt will receive $8M from the Mets with a chance to earn an additional $2M in bonuses. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) November 23, 2026

Players and MLB Reach Agreement

They will share TV revenue equally.

Today, players reaffirmed their commitment to reaching a fair deal by agreeing to the owners' proposal to share all MLB media revenues equally across the 30 clubs. The MLBPA also maintained its previous proposal to transfer hundreds of millions in additional non-media revenues… pic.twitter.com/GkzJEzN2aQ — MLBPA (@MLBPA) November 23, 2026

The Blue Jays' Targets

Clearly, they want a starting pitcher.

Don't forget about the outfield, though.

Astros, Blue Jays, Padres Interested in Randy Arozarena https://t.co/uBOdRJigio pic.twitter.com/8qBcfhpIAA — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) November 23, 2026

The Impact of Tarik Skubal

What Does His Contract Mean for the Future?

Tarik Skubal's Mets megadeal is Exhibit A for both sides of MLB's brewing labor clash. Column, unlocked and free to read. https://t.co/81NyMH34UJ — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 23, 2026

The Logan Webb Case

If he's traded, it would likely be to shed a bad contract at the same time.

The Giants' best chance at moving one of their bloated contracts—such as Willy Adames, Matt Chapman, or even Rafael Devers—would be to include Logan Webb in the deal, according to @BNightengale (https://t.co/KBxjG2i7QF) pic.twitter.com/RXj73Jzpat — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) November 23, 2026

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