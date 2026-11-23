MLB in Brief: Paul Goldschmidt in New York | Players and MLB Reach an Agreement
Paul Goldschmidt in New York
The Mets are giving him $8 million, and he could earn an additional $2 million in bonuses.
Players and MLB Reach Agreement
They will share TV revenue equally.
The Blue Jays' Targets
Clearly, they want a starting pitcher.
Don't forget about the outfield, though.
The Impact of Tarik Skubal
What Does His Contract Mean for the Future?
The Logan Webb Case
If he's traded, it would likely be to shed a bad contract at the same time.
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