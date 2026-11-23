The New York Mets, as you probably know, have managed to sign Tarik Skubal.

The pitcher will earn $450 million over nine years, or $50 million per season.

The team couldn't let him get away, and didn't have to give up any prospects at the trade deadline to land him.

Steve Cohen just had to shell out the money. That's all.

It's a tactic the Mets know well—they did the same thing two years ago with Juan Soto.

Right now, the Mets have the highest-paid pitcher and hitter in the league.

The Mets now employ the highest-paid position player (Juan Soto) and pitcher (Tarik Shubal). They're on the hook for $907.3 million—just for those two players—over the next nine seasons. It'll be fascinating to see how that plays out if a salary cap is waiting for them on… pic.twitter.com/R8dxLPqTSv — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) November 22, 2026

In fact, if we take this a step further, we see that the team has four players who will earn $184 million in 2027.

We're talking about Skubal and Soto, but also Bo Bichette and Francisco Lindor.

Skubal sets the record for AAV and total $$ for a pitcher. $50M AAV —the Mets will pay Soto, Skubal, Bichette, and Lindor $184M in 2027. https://t.co/Vi98j9J9tF — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) November 22, 2026

Looking at the 2026 figures, we see that 12 teams did not have a payroll of $184M last season.

The Brewers (19th) and the Rays (27th) are among the teams that spend less than the Mets do on just four players.

But there's one thing to keep in mind: the Mets will have to keep improving. Because right now, they've improved their chances in only one out of every five games.

What will they do the other 80% of the time?

No matter how much Skubal was going to sign for, it was going to be with the Dodgers or the Mets. And that was going to reignite the debate over the impact of the payroll.

But between you and me, it's better to see an owner invest in his team than to see a billionaire hoard his money while losing his best players. Right?

Created by humans, assisted by AI.