Tarik Skubal is heading to New York. The former Tiger and Dodger has accepted a $450 million deal from the Mets.

But what did the other teams offer?

The Dodgers, as we mentioned in an article yesterday, didn't offer anything. Like the Padres, they had some talks, but didn't get to the point of making an offer.

The Blue Jays, however, had a solid offer on the table.

In fact, the Toronto club was the only other team that had a contract on the table for the two-time Cy Young Award winner.

And according to Mitch Bannon (The Athletic), the team's offer was for nine years and over $400 million.

The #BlueJays' offer to Skubal was 9 years, just over $400 million, per sources. It would have set pitching contract records and been the second-largest Jays contract. But, as many assumed all along, the Mets were unbeatable. Updated with the new info here: https://t.co/gPxXODdQLN — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) November 23, 2026

It's said to have been a good offer, but not good enough to compete with what the Mets were willing to offer.

And a Scott Boras client often goes for the money.

Skubal (who is no longer the talk of the town in the Quebec sports world thanks to Kent Hughes and Dylan Larkin) won't be coming to Toronto. What's next?

Don't expect to see the Blue Jays spend $400 million on pitchers. Skubal was a special case.

But expect to see a good starting pitcher land in the City of Queens—at best.

Will Freddy Peralta—whose name has been circulating quite a bit in Toronto recently—become a higher priority for the club?

Freddy Peralta is now seen as a top priority for the Blue Jays, as @KeeganMatheson presciently wrote a few days ago. https://t.co/WHo51MAIm9 — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 23, 2026

The Rays advanced further in the playoffs than the Dodgers after acquiring Peralta instead of Skubal. Will that also be the case in 2027, regardless of where Peralta signs?

It's possible, considering that Skubal is playing for the Mets.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.