The Mets offered Tarik Skubal $450 million, which was enough to get him to sign with the New York team.

Naturally, this raises the question: What did the Dodgers offer?

According to Alden Gonzalez, who works for ESPN, the Dodgers didn't make any concrete offer. No formal offer was submitted.

And this is despite the fact that the club was ultimately willing to commit to a long-term deal. We told you the Dodgers were going to go long-term, didn't we?

The Dodgers never got to a point where they made Tarik Skubal an offer, according to sources. They wanted him back and were willing to ultimately commit to a long-term deal, but the uncertainty surrounding a new CBA and what the economic model might look like prevented them from doing so before the lockout. — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) November 22, 2026

What changed the game regarding the lack of an offer was the fact that the new collective bargaining agreement hasn't been signed yet, which works against L.A.

We can also imagine that the owner's financial problems weighed in the balance.

However, one thing needs to be made clear: not having submitted an offer does not mean there was no interest. On the contrary.

In fact, if the Dodgers knew they couldn't compete on the same level as the Mets, they were better off not making an offer at all. And this was true even though negotiations with L.A. were underway.

After all, if the Dodgers had offered a significantly lower amount than the Mets, it would have been seen as an insult.

Sometimes, it's better not to make an offer at all.

So the Mets can be happy: they've got their man. They did what it took to make sure he came to town.

And that makes Francisco Lindor very happy.

Happy Francisco Lindor The Mets' shortstop reacts to the news that Tarik Skubal has reportedly signed a 9-year deal with the club pic.twitter.com/U44vVAkkfX — MLB (@MLB) November 22, 2026

Now, all that's left is to improve… the rest of the team if we hope to see the Mets become competitive. And that won't be a piece of cake, because the team has a long way to go.

Stay tuned.

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