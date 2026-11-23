Much earlier than usual due to the threat of a lockout looming over the baseball world, the biggest story of the offseason has finally been settled: Tarik Skubal is heading to the New York Mets for the modest sum of $450 million.

In addition to the Mets, the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Toronto Blue Jays, the San Diego Padres, and two other mystery teams were also in the running.

This means that these teams, along with a host of others—including the Chicago Cubs, who toyed with the idea of joining the fray—will now turn their attention to other options on the free-agent market.

Names like Michael King, Freddy Peralta, Clay Holmes, and Nick Pivetta could then surface fairly quickly. In fact, according to Skubal's own agent—none other than Scott Boras—no fewer than 15 pitchers were being held up by the market for his biggest client in this class.

With Skubal off the board, I'd expect to see a lot of activity over the next 10 days. Boras said this morning that Skubal was holding up 10–15 pitchers. — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) November 22, 2026

We can therefore expect things to start moving in the coming days, or even hours.

King and Peralta lead the pack among the group of starting pitchers currently on the open market, with the former having opted out of the final two years of his contract with the Padres and the latter not remaining with the World Series finalists, the Tampa Bay Rays.

Next up are pitchers such as the aforementioned Holmes and Pivetta, as well as Chris Bassitt, Shane Bieber, Matthew Boyd, Jack Flaherty, Zac Gallen, Kevin Gausman, Shota Imanaga, Nick Martinez, Casey Mize, Robbie Ray, and Brandon Woodruff, to name just a few.

Meanwhile, Sonny Gray and Dustin May are out of the picture, as they signed a two-year contract with the Minnesota Twins and a three-year deal with the Chicago White Sox, respectively, on November 18.

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