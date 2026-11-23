Last week, there was speculation about whether the Red Sox would trade Jarren Duran before 5 p.m. on Friday—the deadline by which several players eligible for arbitration were due to receive contract offers.

In the end, that didn't happen.

Still, it's expected that Duran has played his last game in Boston. He could be traded this winter.

Will it happen before the lockout? Who knows.

Naturally, there are teams to keep an eye on. And in MLB, we know that at least four teams have done their homework.

The Cubs, Padres, Mariners, and Phillies are teams that are actively pursuing him.

Padres, Mariners, Phillies Interested In Jarren Duran https://t.co/a0NAbaVvFR pic.twitter.com/aiIb8tbN6u — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) November 22, 2026

The Cubs' name has come up frequently recently. And it's true that this is the kind of place where he could potentially get his career back on track.

The Padres have been interested for a long time. We'll see if, at some point, management is willing to pay the price to acquire him.

And that's even though he surely won't be traded for a huge return given his performance in 2026.

The Mariners and the Phillies are teams that need help in the outfield. So it makes sense to see his name mentioned in connection with them.

His 2026 season was tough, but if a team can help him regain his confidence, we can all agree that the gamble could pay off.

And at this point, it's hard to see how the Red Sox could get him back on the path to his past successes.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.