Credit: Texas Rangers' Corey Seager jogs to the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

According to reports circulating from various sources over the past few days, star player Corey Seager is reportedly willing to waive his no-trade clause in order to leave the Rangers organization. The catch is that he would be willing to waive it for only a select few teams.

One of those teams is reportedly the Philadelphia Phillies. That's according to the renowned Jim Salisbury, arguably the journalist most in the know about Phillies news, having covered the Pennsylvania team for over 30 years.

Corey Seager would be open to waiving his no-trade clause to come to Philadelphia, per @JimSalisbury215 pic.twitter.com/PtapnBvEpS — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) November 23, 2026

Although he has not received direct confirmation from the shortstop himself, this story remains highly plausible. Texas has been treading water since its 2023 championship, while the Phillies are still in World Series mode. For management, the window of opportunity is wide open, even if the core of Harper and Schwarber isn't getting any younger.

There's no denying that a veteran of Seager's caliber could propel the Phillies to new heights. He's a two-time World Series champion—with two different teams, no less—and was named Most Valuable Player in each of those championships.

The real question to ask in all of this is: What will happen to the Phillies' current shortstop, Trea Turner, if the rumors surrounding Seager and Philly gain momentum?

Trading four thirty-cent pieces for a dollar?

It's widely agreed that if Seager comes to town, Turner will pack his bags and head for greener pastures. There's no denying the idea that the Phillies have made him available to the other 29 teams in the Manfred era with the goal of shaking up their lineup.

A position change is also possible if his contract proves too burdensome to swallow.

Sure, Seager is a better hitter than Turner. He's clutch as hell, even. That said, Turner is slightly better defensively and on the bases. And we know defense isn't Philadelphia's strong suit!

Seager bats left-handed, unlike his former teammate with the Dodgers. He'd be a good fit at Citizens Bank Park. But Harper and Schwarber also bat left-handed. Let's face it, there are more serious problems in life!

As for their contracts, they're pretty similar. Next season, the current Rangers player will be 33, compared to 34 for Turner. One detail to keep in mind is that the former's contract expires at the end of 2031, with an average annual salary of $31 million, while the latter's contract ends at the conclusion of 2033, with an average annual salary of $27.3 million.

If the Phillies really want to shake things up, a move like this would definitely make an impact.

PMLB

Ketel Marte to Tampa Bay?

The Tampa Bay Rays have discussed internally how they believe Yandy Díaz can help Ketel Marte, according to @BNightengale. The Diamondbacks “really want to” trade Ketel Marte pic.twitter.com/MqexXPbgs3 — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) November 23, 2026

He won't say otherwise.

Steve Cohen spoke with @JonHeyman about the Mets signing Tarik Skubal and what the addition means for the Mets: “He's going to be great for the clubhouse,” Cohen gushed about Skubal. And here's the big one: “I don't have to worry about him pitching in New York,” Cohen… pic.twitter.com/zYoR4XcUU1 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) November 23, 2026

The Yankees are adding a pitcher.

The Yankees are signing reliever Brent Suter to a one-year, $4M deal, per @JeffPassan pic.twitter.com/yWbWSemP5Q — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) November 23, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.