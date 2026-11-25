Jacob Misiorowski is off to a pretty spectacular start to his career. The Brewers' starting pitcher, who has been throwing fireballs since his arrival in the big leagues, just won the Cy Young Award and the World Series in his first full season in the majors.

And in 2025, he pitched for half a season and made the All-Star Game.

As a result, he's currently regarded as one of the best starting pitchers in the sport—and possibly the best. And when you look at the contract Tarik Skubal just signed ($450 million over nine years with the Mets), it's hard to see how the Brewers could compete with that in a few years.

Except that Mike Axisa, writing for CBS Sports, noted that the point at which Misiorowski becomes too expensive for Milwaukee could come even sooner than expected, as he's building a strong case to give himself leverage when he reaches salary arbitration.

A Cy Young Award and two All-Star Game appearances are already quite an impressive track record.

“The Cy Young and All-Star Games will boost his arbitration salaries significantly. It might not be long before he gets priced out of Milwaukee .”– @mikeaxisa on Jacob Misiorowski (https://t.co/KFw1Iksjyr) pic.twitter.com/iDJr8UNyjx — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) November 24, 2026

It's also worth noting that Misiorowski, who was called up in June during his rookie year, could be eligible to become a Super Two player—that is, a player entitled to four years of salary arbitration instead of the usual three.

This will be determined based on the service time of other players in his situation (those who will have between two and three years of service at the end of next season). But The Miz is a strong candidate for that status.

This would mean that Misiorowski, who is on track to reach salary arbitration at the end of the 2028 season, could instead reach it at the end of the 2027 season. It wouldn't change when he becomes a free agent (after the 2031 season, in any case), but it would give him one more year of salary arbitration.

And going through arbitration would net him significantly more money than a pre-arbitration contract.

Of course, the new collective bargaining agreement could change the rules of the game and have an impact on this situation. But the Brewers, if they don't want to have to deal with Miz's salary arbitration, might be wise to start discussing a long-term contract extension with him right now.

There's less than a week left before the lockout begins: we'll see if an announcement comes before then.

PMLB

Tyler Stephenson is staying in Cincinnati.

Tyler Stephenson remains with the Reds on a new three-year, $30 million deal, per a source. The deal, which is pending a physical, includes an opt-out clause after the second year. @JeffPassan broke the story. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 25, 2026

Carlos Santana: Minor League contract with Seattle.

Carlos Santana, in his 40s, is attempting one last run in the Majors. And the Mariners are giving him a chance. Context on the situation…https://t.co/5uO4aItOxG — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) November 25, 2026

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