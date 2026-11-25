After a brief hiatus, the Toronto Blue Jays have finally emerged from their den to sign Japanese pitcher Kaima Taira.

The 27-year-old signed a five-year, $80 million contract after dominating in Japan, as evidenced by his 15-5 record, 1.36 ERA, and 141 strikeouts in 146 innings pitched.

But despite these impressive statistics, there are some questions to be asked about the Japanese pitcher. Not about his ability to replicate his success across the ocean, but rather about his durability in Major League Baseball.

First of all, because the NPB has 19 fewer games than MLB, and the 2026 season was only Taira's second as a full-time starter—a role he had long aspired to but began his career as a reliever from 2019 to 2022.

Then, in 2023, the Seibu Lions finally allowed him to start games, and he finished with a record of 11 wins and 7 losses, a 2.40 earned run average, and 153 strikeouts in 150 innings on the mound.

But things became more complicated afterward. In 2024, he made five starts before experiencing stiffness in his right forearm and missing nearly three months of action. This sent him back to the bullpen in 2025, where he once again performed well.

Taira has therefore never pitched more than 150 innings in a single season, which is a cause for concern, especially since he stands only five feet, eight inches tall.

A 2027 season shortened by the lockout could work in his favor during his first season in the Majors, but that won't always be the case, and it will be something to keep an eye on in the Queen City.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.