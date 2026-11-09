Geoff Molson on the sale of CF Montréal: “We’ll have to see”

CF Montréal is set to be sold. That's what we learned on Monday afternoon.

If we want the team to stay in Montréal, our best chance is to sell it to someone from Montréal.

When asked if he would be interested in buying CF Montréal, Geoff Molson remained noncommittal but didn't rule out the idea.

Sale of CFM: Molson Wants to Do His Homework https://t.co/Z1ZJpSdrcP — RDS (@RDSca) November 10, 2026

To summarize his comments, Molson stated that it is still too early to make a decision. He explained that he would analyze the situation and form an opinion later.

But even so, he hasn't ruled it out.

Three days ago, Molson's story was different. The Canadiens' owner had stated that he did not want to buy CF Montréal.

Perhaps he didn't want to give the answer he gave today in order to keep his intentions somewhat under wraps. It might have been a business move.

In any case, Molson would have the means to buy CF Montréal. We're talking about a franchise that would cost around $500 million.

Geoff Molson is also one of the few hopes for a local owner to take over CF Montréal. There aren't many people in Quebec who can afford a $500 million team.

And as our colleague Félix Forget previously mentioned, it's not uncommon for someone to own two clubs in the same city!

In Brief

– Speaking of Geoff Molson, he also remained vague about the retirement of Carey Price's jersey.

Will the Canadiens retire Carey Price's jersey? Geoff Molson's response👇 https://t.co/RBIw1n02kW — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 10, 2026

– McDavid's 19th straight game with a point.

Connor McDavid capitalizes on a mistake by the Rangers' goalie! https://t.co/MB44YQ9HhP — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 10, 2026

– A nice reunion between two players who left their mark on the Canadiens.