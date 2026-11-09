The Canadiens’ rivals in the race for Simon Edvinsson

Simon Edvinsson's situation continues to drag on with the Red Wings. After requesting a trade due to stalled contract negotiations with the team, Edvinsson has left the Wings' organization.

A few days ago, we reported that the Canadiens were very interested in acquiring the defenseman.

This time, The Fourth Period has revealed a list of other teams in the running for Edvinsson.

TheFourthPeriod – Edvinsson | It is unclear whether the Red Wings are any closer to pulling the trigger on a trade, though one source with knowledge of the situation has confirmed to TFP that Detroit's interim GM Shawn Horcoff continues to be engaged in trade discussions with “many teams.” The Predators, San Jose Sharks, Boston Bruins, St. Louis Blues, Montreal Canadiens, and Seattle Kraken are among the teams interested in acquiring Edvinsson. – 11/9 #LGRW #Preds #SJSharks #stlblues #GoHabsGo #NHLBruins #SeaKraken #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 9, 2026

In addition to the Canadiens, this list includes the Sharks, Bruins, Blues, Kraken, and Predators.

That's a lot of competition for the Habs, but it's understandable when we're talking about a player of Simon Edvinsson's caliber.

Edvinsson is a 23-year-old, giant-sized left-handed defenseman. Not only does he stand 6 feet 6 inches tall, but he's also mobile and solid defensively.

However, one team seemed to have a head start in the race: the Predators.

Last Thursday, we showed you footage of Edvinsson practicing in Nashville. Many theories have been floated, but this time, The Fourth Period has uncovered the reason.

Edvinsson received advice from another Swede, Filip Forsberg, on choosing a coach to work with while he's not playing in the NHL. Forsberg and Edvinsson are also clients of the same agent, J.P. Barry.

This could mean that the Predators aren't as much of a favorite in this situation as one might think.

And that's good news for the Canadiens.

It's still hard to know what the future holds for Simon Edvinsson, but if the Red Wings want to get the best possible return, they'll have to act fast.

If Edvinsson doesn't sign a contract by December 1, he won't be eligible to play for the remainder of the 2026–2027 season.

In Brief

– Carey Price can't wait to see the Canadiens fans again.

See you tomorrow, Carey! See you tomorrow, @CP0031! #GoHabsGo https://t.co/kGL1yrVaS7 — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 9, 2026

– That's not something we want.

“Don't tell me that in a year or two, when I want to watch an MLS game, I'll have to go to Toronto!” 😡 https://t.co/IHiqSUPrUb — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 9, 2026

– Alex Newhook is really effective.